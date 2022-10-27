A woman with quick reflexes had a near-fatal close call with a speeding car which left SA peeps holding their breath

The clip showed a car drifting into a corner at cray speeds, showing the driver lost control of the vehicle

Mzansi's netizens couldn't believe what they had seen and commented about how lucky she was to avoid a possible death

A woman with impressively quick reflexes acrobatically avoided a close-call accident with a speeding vehicle that slammed into the tree she was sitting against.

Source: UGC

The clip posted by @VehicleTrackerz shows the car drifting into the street the woman was on and driving directly towards where she was sitting. The Twitter post also highlights her split-second manoeuvring to avoid serious harm.

South African roads are filled with unpredictable scenarios and situations at times. A look through the @VehicleTrackerz account shows that peeps need to be extra vigilant when driving on South African roads or walking on them.

The lady in the clip avoided a possibly fatal accident but seemed to be nicked by the car a little while evading the speedy vehicle. The impact of the car must have been intense, considering it moved back into view after the nasty crash.

Peeps were stunned by what they saw and glad she wasn't seriously harmed. See the responses below:

@bizawe2 said:

"Syrio Florel : There is only one god and his name is Death, and there is only one thing we say to Death: 'Not today.' "

@BakakaFrederic mentioned:

"The reason why we should pray before going out."

@Fredzilla13 commented:

"Her Pastor will tell her he prophesied that."

@IsaacSebope posted:

"God says not today my child "

@Sbuddahmlangeni shared:

"Look like she got caught a lil on the foot."

@NthatheniE said:

"Hold on to the mighty God he saved your life."

@JanuNtuli commented:

"Not today Satan."

@Makasan_Matimba mentioned:

"Close, but not close enough "

