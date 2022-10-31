A proud man went online to share some snaps and vids of his snazzy new BMW hatchback, drawing praise from peeps online

According to one of the gents close to him, he had been wanting the car for a long time and had finally bought it

The gent was surprised at how quickly the news spread and thanked everyone for the lovely messages they gave

One man couldn't contain his excitement and posted his new and sporty BMW hatchback on the socials to much enthusiastic fanfare.

A super stoked man went online to share his new BMW hatchback, which peeps adored. Images: @thvndx/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@thvndx even posted a small video of him standing by his car with the gent at the dealership also being super excited about it. The Twitter post drew happy peeps who wanted to share their congratulations with him.

The BMW looks sleek and super sporty. It's a 4-door hatchback meaning that it will accommodate a whole family. The rims are another lovely feature of the car, the sleek metal makes it look ready for the roads.

The gent's bio and account show that he's a petrol head and a geek. It also shows him living a happy life with a lovely family. Peeps had a ton of congratulations to give to the hardworking man and applauded him. See the comments below:

@yogie_gee said:

"Dude! ‍♂️‍♂️ This is insane! Congratulations bra. You’ve been wanting this for a long time, so happy for you, man."

@mpimy mentioned:

"Let’s gooo! Congratulations!✨✨"

@D_Bhekza commented:

"Congratulations bro. What a beautiful ride "

@msstereo shared:

"Such a beautiful baby. Congratulations man!"

@andisaoscar posted:

"You are more like me, I can’t express excitement. Congratulations "

@XabaSipheh said:

"Beautiful car you have, congratulations."

@SelepePhilani mentioned:

"Congratulations are in order, Sir. This car is beautiful mfo. Uyiphathe kahle "

@Melan_Prince commented:

"Ahhh dude that is awesome man. Beautiful. Congratulations my boi! "

