A man took to social media to share how his boss employed someone new at their company and that his name was Amanda

In the tweet, the man admits that he found it a bit strange that a man would have such a feminine name

He went on to reveal that it was only when he met his new colleague face to face that he realised everyone had been calling him by the wrong name

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Getting a name wrong may be unintentional. Most of the time, it’s probably not done with ill intent. That doesn’t make it any less irresponsible and unprofessional.

SA peeps couldn't help but laugh at how a man got his colleague's name completely wrong. Image: @Bonisile_RMS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

One gent recently took to Twitter to share how he got his new colleague's name completely wrong and had been calling him an entirely different name and only realised when he actually met the guy in person. Awks!

User @Bonisile_RMS wrote in the tweet:

“There is a new consultant dude my boss roped in and she told me his name is Amanda. I found it weird but I am a guy named Bonisile so whatever.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We finally met Face to Face after me calling him Amanda for a week. Turns out he is Armandt. I don’t know why he doesn’t correct us .”

For some people, getting their name wrong shows blatant disregard for a person’s identity, however, it seems for Armandt that he may have not been too bothered by the blunder.

Several Mzansi netizens assumed that he may have been tired of always having to correct people on how to pronounce his unique name. Urgh, poor guy.

Check out some of the responses from netizens below:

@thatotsetsewa said:

“He is definitely tired of rectifying masses. I mean until when? Until Jesus returns? I'd also get tired, shem.”

@VirathaH commented:

“A colleague told me to contact a researcher named Anaconda. I asked her if she was sure that was his name and she said yes. After a few days working together he told me his name is Akhona and he then explained to me so nicely that an anaconda is a very big snake.”

@Joy_cherrylipz responded:

“Same here, I got tired of correcting. I just let them call me Joyce ‍♀️..it's annoying, but hey..we move along.”

@Sthandz05 wrote:

“Not my mom calling my friend's kid Joy when her name is Joeleen. We stopped correcting her.”

@sbo_siba said:

“Perhaps he is tired .”

@___QueenBigB replied:

“Me booking a flight for a friend and typed in his name as Manual (in my head I knew it was wrong but I kept convincing myself it was correct because he's Portuguese or whatever) when I sent him the flight details he sent a VN explaining that his name is Manuel and that he is not a car.”

Man shares advice about the workplace, colleagues are not your friends

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man shared some thoughts about the workplace and stated that the peeps you work with aren't really your friends.

zwide_zaa, who looks like he was sitting in his car after work, shared the clip on TikTok, where peeps gathered to share similar thoughts.

Making friends, in general, is a tough challenge, but the workplace is a different ball game. Finding people you can rely on and trust is difficult because of the possible hidden agendas most people have in the workplace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News