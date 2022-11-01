Popular podcaster MacG has apparently promised to throw hands at DJ Maphorisa when they bump into each other at gigs

In the latest episode of his YouTube show, the Podcast and Chill host allegedly threatened to deal with Phori physically when they meet

MacG and DJ Maphorisa started beefing after MacG alleged that the successful Amapiano music producer is a gatekeeper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MacG has allegedly promised to throw hands at DJ Maphorisa when they bump into each other. The podcaster apparently made the threats in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill.

MacG allegedly promised to throw hands at DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa, @macgunleahed

Source: Instagram

MacG and Phori are beefing after MacG accused the latter of being a gatekeeper. He was about to drop his Amapiano EP when he made the accusations against .

Taking to Twitter, popular tweep @ThisIsColbert posted a clip of MacG and his crew discussing Phori and Cassper Nyovest's beef with the podcaster. He captioned the video:

" 'I will fcvk him up man!' MacG promises Maphorisa warm hands as he assures Chilers nothing will happen even if he bumps into Phori, and/or Cassper Nyovest."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some accused @ThisIsColbert of penning a misleading caption.

@RelebohileLeoke

"Shame every week Cassper this, Maphorisa this yet his the one that said he will no longer mention or give Cassper the spotlight on his 'bigger podcast' yet o busy nywenywe ai this boy."

@Lesego_Kostar wrote:

"Mxm this podcast is losing it now."

@Lungie18534215 commented:

"Yhuuu unedrama uMacG eish, his behaviour sucks maarn."

@Amanda08521578 said:

"Your caption is misleading, do better please."

@Mendy2133 added:

"Your caption is misleading as hell bro. This clip thing is a pandemic."

Cassper Nyovest announces tickets for Fill Up's golden circle are 50% sold out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to announce that golden circle tickets for his upcoming #FillUpMmabathoStadium are 50% sold out.

The rapper shared that the tickets to the 3 December show are selling out fast. He hasn't even announced the line-up for the show. With just a month left, the only artist who is confirmed to perform on the day is Cassper as he's headlining his own show.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa excitedly posted a pic and his excitement with the progress he and his partners are making. The super-excited Siyathandana hitmaker bragged that the show is gonna be a movie, according to TimesLIVE. Taking to his comment section, Cassper's fans praised him for being a marketing genius.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News