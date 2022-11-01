Cassper Nyovest let everyone on social media know that he is no longer affiliated with his longtime road manager Tshepo Seone aka Spike

The rapper issued a formal statement announcing his separation from Spike, saying that there was a problem behind the scenes

Peeps are curious about what went wrong between Cassper Nyovest and Spike, and many made speculations about what could have gone wrong

Cassper Nyovest let go of his long-time road manager. Tshepo Seone. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker released an official statement telling the public that Spike no longer works for him.

Cassper Nyovest announced that his working relationship with Tshepo Seone, aka Spike, ended. Image: Instagram /@casspernyovest/@spike_bridge

Cassper Nyovest has a busy schedule ahead between his Big Zulu boxing match and Fill Up Mmabatho. Fans want to know why Cassper would cut ties with an important team member ahead of two major events.

Cassper Nyovest gets rid of road manager Tshepo Seone before Fill Up Mmabatho

ZAlebs reports that Cassper no longer works with his brand manager Spike and could not give more detail because of a "pending legal issue". Nyovest released the statement on social media and told all "stakeholders, promoters, brand partners and fans" that Spike is no longer connected to Cassper Nyovest's brand. The statement read:

"Please note the above mentioned companies and owners have cut all working ties with former Road Manager Tshepo Seone, popularly known as Spike. He no longer represents nor is a part of any and all of the operations under any capacity whatsoever"

Netizens wanted to know more about what led to their fallout. Many have already suggested that podcast and chill get in contact with Spike for an interview. Other online users came up with scenarios for what could have gone wrong.

@ZoLla_Mngxozana added:

"I think they called him on the show two weeks back, MacG has his contacts so surely next week!"

@TMgubhela commented:

"How much did he chow Cass?"

@WilliamKgasi wrote:

"Probably committed fraud."

@PretoriaProudly commented:

"Did he steal from y'all or what."

@Brian_Efact commented:

Yoh this is very sad.. Gape le tswa kgole le Spike banna..[You and Spike go way back"]

@Mpho__M commenteD:

"Legal?...whoa. Sounds like he did something bad."

