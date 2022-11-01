Excited rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to announce that tickets for his Fill Up's golden circle are 50% sold out with just one month left before the gig

The line-up for the 3 December #FillUpMmabathoStadium has not been announced yet but tickets for the show are selling out fast

Cassper Nyovest's fans took to his comment section to praise him for his marketing game as he's the only artist confirmed to perform at the show

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to announce that golden circle tickets for his upcoming #FillUpMmabathoStadium are 50% sold out.

The rapper shared that the tickets to the 3 December show are selling out fast. He hasn't even announced the line-up for the show.

With just a month left, the only artist who is confirmed to perform on the day is Cassper Nyovest as he's headlining his own show. Taking to Twitter, Mufasa excitedly posted a pic and his excitement with the progress he and his partners are making.

The super-excited Siyathandana hitmaker bragged that the show is gonna be a movie, according to TimesLIVE. Taking to his comment section, Cassper's fans praised him for being a marketing genius.

@MpofuAbedinco said:

"I will be there."

@1253Zanele wrote:

"Can it also be live on Chanel O I'll party and watch it from KZN."

@TEE_S_PAPAH commented:

"When is the announcement of local line up king? The voted ones."

@jcn_011 said:

"I sold out The Dome with a tweet, I run the world from my couch."

@MarumoMashigo wrote:

"Poi your marketing strategy is dope, keep it up."

@wamanyani added:

"Don't put out the line up. Can be the 1st SA event to sell out without a line up but just the headliner."

Cassper Nyovest searching for new talent to perform at upcoming Fill Up

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is looking for new talent. The wealthy rapper is opening up the industry via his Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert.

To spice up the build up to the 3 December gig, Mufasa took to his timeline to announce a talent search competition. It's opened to aspiring artists from his home province of North West.

The star took to Instagram to ask the people from his hometown to help him pick the best local talent to perform at the upcoming Fill Up. TshisaLIVE reports that the event is set to shine light on upcoming talent from the North West province

