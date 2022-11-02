DJ Black Coffee recently decided to take his followers down memory lane by sharing the artwork of his 2009 fire album Home Brewed

The body of works has timeless classics like Never Saw You Coming featuring Tsepo, Mama featuring Ringo and Juju featuring Zakes Bantwini

Social media users took to the post's comments section to share their favourite songs from the album

Grammy-Award-winning star DJ Black Coffee had his fans reminiscing about the good old days when he shared a picture of the cover of one of his greatest albums thus far.

Black Coffee shared the cover picture of 'Home Brewed'. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer shared the artwork of his 2009 body of work, Home Brewed. The album features hits like The Chameleon featuring Black Moses, Mama featuring Ringo, and Someday featuring Zano has been described as the best by South African music lovers.

Taking to his Twitter page, Black Coffee posted the snap and wrote the album's name alongside a heart and aeroplane emojis.

Social media users took to the comments section to name some of their favourite tracks from Home Brewed.

@Dokotela30 wrote:

"This album was a serious work of art, album emnandi yonke yonke yonke. Ngikhumbula ngiwina ingane kudlala i Trip To Lyon. Won't forget that day."

@Sir_Mthu commented:

"Aaaaah man my heart melts whenever I hear this Tune. Never Saw You Coming (feat Tsepo)"

@KGABZIN_03RD noted:

"When House was still House, before Tech is there no way you could give us an album with this kind of sounds in the Home Brewed again, bo ma 12 tracks at least...the rebirth of @RealBlackCoffee."

@Luu_ZA_ said:

"The best ever! If you were to sequence this album any other way, it would never be the same. I can't explain it. You outdid yourself here my good sir."

Bonang Matheba introduces her own Steve Madden Holiday Collection, peeps can’t wait to purchase the lux goods

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Bonang Matheba is constantly on a winning streak.

The media personality recently took to Twitter to reveal that she is collaborating with well-known brand Steve Madden on her Holiday collection, which will be available in stores on 7 November 2022.

Steve Madden is a brand that sells luxurious and beautiful shoes, handbags, clothing, and accessories both online and in physical stores.

