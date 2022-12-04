Where did Mikayla Nogueira go? Here is everything you need to know

Mikayla Nogueira is an American-based makeup artist and internet personality. She gained fame when she started making TikTok videos in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. As of December 2022, she accumulated over 13 million followers on the short-form video app.

Mikayla Nogueira is a makeup artist. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Mikayla's love for makeup started when she was young. Now, she is a professional beauty critic, an aspect that has earned her millions of followers and made her a millionaire. Why is Mikayla Nogueira popular?

Mikayla Nogueira's profiles summary and bio

Full name Mikayla Jane Noguieira Date of birth 13th June 1998 Age 24 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth East Freetown, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Descent Portuguese Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Boyfriend Cody Parents Patrice and Michael Nogueira Siblings One brother Education Bryant University (BA in Communications), Apponequet Regional High School Profession Makeup artist, internet influencer Brand Makayla J Makeup Social media profiles TikTok Personal Instagram Work Instagram

Who is Mikayla from TikTok?

Mikayla is a makeup artist and social media personality from Massachusetts, United States. She gained fame on TikTok for her beauty content involving makeup reviews and tutorials.

How old is Mikayla Nogueira?

The makeup artist was born on 13th June 1998 in Massachusetts, United States. Mikayla Nogueira's age is 24 years in 2022.

Mikayla Nogueira's family

Nogueira's mother is a school counsellor. Photo: @mikaylanogueira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The influencer's mother is called Patrice. She works as an artist and an elementary school counsellor. Her father is Michael Nogueira, and she has an older brother who is three years her senior.

Mikayla Nogueira's nationality

The internet star was born and raised in Massachusetts, United States. She currently resides in the US and holds American nationality. She has Portuguese roots.

Mikayla Nogueira's education

The makeup artist attended Apponequet Regional High School and graduated in 2016. She later went to Bryant University on a full scholarship to study Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree. She graduated in 2020 and enrolled for graduate school but dropped out. Before graduation, she got a cashier job at Ulta and was offered a human resources job at a bank. However, she failed to enter the corporate field after the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

The makeup artist is an alumnus of Bryant University. Photo:@mikaylanogueira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How does Mikayla Nogueira make money?

The star makes money from doing makeup and as a social media influencer. She started posting makeup-related content on Tumblr in 2013. In March 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she joined TikTok to help her mother teach her students from home. The initial videos were educational before she started creating beauty content. She quickly gained popularity on the platform and currently has over 13.6 million TikTok followers and more than 991 million likes.

Nogueira mainly posts beauty tutorials, routines, and reviews. Her influence on Instagram is also growing. She has over 457,000 followers on her personal Instagram account and more than 2.4 million followers on her makeup account. Forbes ranked Mikalya as the 36th top content creator in 2022. More than 13% of her TikTok followers interact with her content, making her the fourth most engaging creator in 2022.

Mikayla won the American Influencer Award in December 2020 for Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year. Her first brand collaboration was with Glamlite, and she later started working for Ulta Beauty as a beauty advisor but left the role in October 2020 to be a full-time content creator.

The influencer established her brand, Mikayla J Makeup, in late 2020. She has also designed two eyeshadow palettes with Glamlite. In 2022, the artist designed Mikayla Nogueira sunglasses in partnership with dime Optics. The sunnies collection is sold on the Optics website for $35 a pair.

Nogueira has over 13 million TikTok followersas of December 2022. Photo: @mikaylanogueira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mikayla Nogueira's net worth

Various sources estimate Nogueira's net worth at $2 million in 2022. She earns from brand collaborations and advertisements. In 2021, Forbes revealed that the influencer earned $2.4 million from endorsement deals with CVS, L'Oreal, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Mikayla Nogueira's new house

The TikToker bought a house in August 2022 for almost $2.5 million after saving for about two years. She made the announcement through an emotional TikTok video. The house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a basement. She previously lived in a two-bedroom apartment in New England.

Mikayla Nogueira's accent

The influencer has a distinct Boston accent, but internet critics were quick to call it out as fake. She has a different accent when she is off-camera. In her defence, she revealed she studied communications with a major focus on radio, which is why her accent is different on camera.

Where did Mikayla Nogueira go?

In August 2022, fans were worried when Mikayla's background for her TikTok videos was blank instead of the usual wall of beauty products. She later revealed in a separate video that she had moved to a new house.

Are Mikayla and Cody still together?

Mikayla and Cody got engaged in November 2021. Photo: @mikaylanogueira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cody and the TikToker got engaged in November 2021. The couple is still going strong in 2022. Nogueira has been supporting her fiancé through his sobriety journey after he opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

Mikalya Nogueira has already mastered the art of being a great beauty influencer. She is slowly catching up with established beauty influencers like James Charles and Jeffree Star.

