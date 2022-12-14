Global site navigation

Who is Mary Nabokova? Age, boyfriend, height, occupation, profiles, net worth
by  Justine De Lange

The beauty industry always has an abundance of fresh talent that wishes to make it big, which makes it hard to keep up with the latest models new to the scene. Mary Nabokova may not be a major industry player yet, but she seems set for big things. Keep reading for more details on her full biography.

Mary Nabokova’s biography
The model is incredibly popular on social media. Photo: @mary.nabokova on Instagram (modified by author)
Mary Nabokova’s biography is limited since she is so new to the scene, but there are some widely reported facts about her. Here is her summarised biography before we go into what we know about her personal life and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameMary Nabokova
Date of birth5 December 1996
Age26 years of age (2022)
Zodiac signSagittarius
BirthplaceMoscow, Russia
Current nationalityRussian
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderFemale
Weight58 kg (most widely reported)
Height170 cm (most widely reported)
Hair colourLight brown
Eye colourDark brown
ProfessionModel
EducationBachelor's Degree in Arts from Moscow University
Native languageRussian
Social media profilesInstagramTwitter

There is very little information out there due to her not being considered a mainstream model since she is mainly gaining notoriety through her social media. However, there are some widely reported facts about the star nevertheless.

Mary Nabokova’s age

The model is 26 years of age in 2022.

Mary Nabokova’s height

She is most widely reported to stand at 170 cm, which is considered the average height of a model.

Mary Nabokova’s boyfriend

It is unknown whether or not she is in a relationship, but it is believed that she is unmarried.

Mary Nabokova’s occupation
You can find her on Instagram and Twitter. Photo: @PlaceforModels and @mary_nabokova_ on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mary is an up-and-coming fashion and fitness model as well as a social media celebrity, and she seems to be reaching into mainstream modelling.

Mary Nabokova’s net worth

Unsurprisingly, there is no confirmed net worth for the star.

Mary Nabokova’s profiles

Her Instagram page is @mary.nabokova, with 1.5 million followers. Her Twitter page is @mary_nabokova_, with 128.1 thousand followers on the platform.

She seems to have a TikTok account under @marynabokova with 2406 followers, but it is not verified, so there is no official confirmation on whether the account belongs to her.

Mary Nabokova may be new to the scene, but judging by her constantly-growing fanbase and widely popular social media accounts, she is destined for major success.

