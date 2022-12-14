The beauty industry always has an abundance of fresh talent that wishes to make it big, which makes it hard to keep up with the latest models new to the scene. Mary Nabokova may not be a major industry player yet, but she seems set for big things. Keep reading for more details on her full biography.

Mary Nabokova’s biography is limited since she is so new to the scene, but there are some widely reported facts about her. Here is her summarised biography before we go into what we know about her personal life and career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mary Nabokova Date of birth 5 December 1996 Age 26 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Moscow, Russia Current nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 58 kg (most widely reported) Height 170 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Model Education Bachelor's Degree in Arts from Moscow University Native language Russian Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

There is very little information out there due to her not being considered a mainstream model since she is mainly gaining notoriety through her social media. However, there are some widely reported facts about the star nevertheless.

Mary Nabokova’s age

The model is 26 years of age in 2022.

Mary Nabokova’s height

She is most widely reported to stand at 170 cm, which is considered the average height of a model.

Mary Nabokova’s boyfriend

It is unknown whether or not she is in a relationship, but it is believed that she is unmarried.

Mary Nabokova’s occupation

Mary is an up-and-coming fashion and fitness model as well as a social media celebrity, and she seems to be reaching into mainstream modelling.

Mary Nabokova’s net worth

Unsurprisingly, there is no confirmed net worth for the star.

Mary Nabokova’s profiles

Her Instagram page is @mary.nabokova, with 1.5 million followers. Her Twitter page is @mary_nabokova_, with 128.1 thousand followers on the platform.

She seems to have a TikTok account under @marynabokova with 2406 followers, but it is not verified, so there is no official confirmation on whether the account belongs to her.

Mary Nabokova may be new to the scene, but judging by her constantly-growing fanbase and widely popular social media accounts, she is destined for major success.

