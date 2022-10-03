9lokkNine, GlokkNine's net worth, age, name, sentence, RICO, height, profiles

GlokkNine's net worth proves that talent does not choose morality, as the rapper has generated an impressive revenue and following for himself in the American music industry. The "Chain Gang" crooner who recently started stylising his name to be written as 9lokkNine had reportedly signed a contract worth $2 million with the Cash Money Record Label.

9lokkNine signed a contract worth $2 million with the Cash Money Record Label, which boosted his net worth. Photo: @9lok9afnf (modified by author)

GlokkNine has been involved in trouble with the law on several occasions. Still, it has not stopped his creativity in stunning his fans with humorously captivating and relatable lyrics. Interestingly, one of his famous songs online, JailHizeeBluez, was written behind bars.

GlokkNine's profile summary and bio

Real name Jacquavius Dennard Smith Nickname 9lokkNine, GlokkNine, YJB Quay, and Lil G9 Gender Male Date of birth 1st May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Orlando, Florida, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" GlokkNine's height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 14-12-9 Body measurements in centimetres 36-31-23 Hair colour Black (usually dreaded) Eye colour Brown Siblings Two Marital status Dating Partner Rodriyana Children One Profession Rapper and songwriter Net worth $3 million Social media fields Instagram, Twitter

Background information

The American rapper was born on 1st May 2000 and raised in Orlando, Florida, United States of America. GlokkNine's age as of 2022 is 22 years.

GlokkNine's real name is Jacquavius Dennard Smith, but he writes it as 9lokkNine. It reminds him of a Glock gun and WFTV 9, his favourite local news channel.

The identity of the rapper's parents is relatively unknown, but it is confirmed that a single mother raised him. This was because his father was always in and out of jail. He also has two younger siblings.

9lokkNine has been in and out of prison but also entertains his fans as a rapper. Photo: @9lok9afnf (modified by author)

What neighbourhood is GlokkNine from?

The Moods singer is a Florida-bred alongside his sibling. Also, he is one of the rising rappers bringing visibility to his neighbourhood.

GlokkNine's net worth

According to the Famous Wealthy People's website, his net revenue is $3 million. Interestingly, the rapper has only been professionally active in the American entertainment industry for about five years. Nonetheless, he has accrued a net worth of millions of dollars.

GlokkNine started rapping when he was nine years old, and at that time, he rhymed to free beats from YouTube. Fast forward to January 2018, he dropped his nine-track debut mixtape Kold Face Kold Case. Three months later, he released a second one titled Bloodshells Revenge containing 18 tracks. His tenacity paid off as he signed a contract on 3rd August 2018 with one of the biggest Record Labels in America known to associate with the rap community. The contract was said to be worth $2 million.

GlokkNine was on a musical roll and dropped his fourth mixtape in December 2018. The project was made up of 11 tracks. More so, he has collaborated with other rappers, including Kodak Black. Where is Kodak Black from? The rapper is from Florida, USA. After completing his seven months of jail time, Kodak dropped one of their songs together. The single, Already Remix, enjoyed a decent amount of airplay on release.

GlokkNine's RICO case and controversy

The rapper has been involved in various skirmishes with the legal authorities. GlokkNine's jail time is beginning to look like a regular thing. He started getting in trouble when he was 15 years old. His misdemeanours include violation of trespassing probation, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of dr*gs in illegal amounts, and attempted second-degree murder.

9lokkNine has collaborated with other artists in the industry, including Kodak Black. Photo: @9lok9afnf (modified by author)

GlokkNine's sentence has seen him in and out of jail just like his father. Sometimes, he is released on probation after paying huge bonds. However, between October 2020 and January 2021, the rapper was charged with multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm that a convicted felon once owned.

In June 2021, he was apprehended on conspiracy charges to commit racketeering. These new charges allowed the authorities to file GlokkNine's RICO case. A judge eventually sentenced him to seven years and a few months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to identity theft and possessing unregistered firearms.

Personal life

GlokkNine keeps his love life private, but it is confirmed that he has a daughter, Ja'Layah Til, born in 2019. His baby mama is Rodriyana.

Social media presence

The rapper is an internet sensation with millions of followers across his social media accounts. GlokkNine's Instagram account has over 37,000 followers, while over 27,000 follow him on Twitter.

GlokkNine's net worth puts him on the list of millionaire rappers in America. But despite this, it has not stopped him from getting into trouble.

