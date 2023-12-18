Murdah Bongz paid tribute to Zahara in an emotional post

The DJ/ producer penned a note to the late singer, saying he was remorseful that she didn't receive the help she needed

Mzansi rallied to show love to Murdah for honoring Zahara

Murdah Bongz' emotional post about Zahara leaves fans shattered. Images: murdahbongz, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz is shattered over Zahara's untimely passing. The ASANTE hitmaker penned a heartfelt note filled with regret for not supporting the Loliwe singer. To some fans' surprise, Bongz also revealed that he had never met Zahara and received praise for his touching tribute.

Murdah Bongz pens tribute to Zahara

Following Zahara's tragic passing, industry mates have rallied to honor the late singer's legacy through heartfelt tributes where some were called out for "failing" the Loliwe singer when she needed support.

Murdah Bongz took the time to pay tribute to Zahara in an Instagram post, saying he wishes the music industry did more to support the singer when she cried for help:

"Although I never got to meet you, I was a fan of yours. I can’t help but feel bad that we didn’t do better in showing you love. Rest well, Zahara."

Mzansi shows love to Murdah

Netizens are moved to tears by Murdah Bongz' emotional tribute to Zahara and showed love to the Mohigan Sun hitmaker:

ralwandle was remorseful:

"We failed her as a country, Somizi said it all. May we learn from this and help Emtee before we get to say this again."

eulaine_charisma was touched by Bongz' tribute:

"You’re so human."

kayise_ngqula showed love to Bongz:

"You're special, Bongz."

embisoul fawned over Bongz:

"One of the most humble people I know, brother, you have a good heart and I will forever love and cherish you."

raisibe_babili said:

"It's never too late to show love. You're doing the best of everything by showing up. Big up, Murdah."

truly_vikki wrote:

"God sees your heart, Morda."

siphenkosi._ was convinced:

"I’m certain the whole country feels like we failed her in one way or another."

Zahara's fiancé's speech raises concern

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba's speech at the singer's memorial service that left many netizens unsettled.

From his speech, Mzansi was convinced that Xaba had no real feelings for his late fiancée but was with her for her riches instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News