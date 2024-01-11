Ngizwe Mchunu's third wife is said to have left him

The politician's marriage is falling apart after his youngest wife, Florida "Floda", confirmed their separation

Mzansi weighed in on the Mchunu's separation

Florida “Flora” Mchunu confirmed that she had left her husband, Ngizwe Mchunu. Images: ngizweonline, flodagrae

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu is fighting battles all around him. While the politician is busy battling the EFF, he is also said to be fighting a losing battle at home as his third wife left him. Florida "Floda" Mchunu confirmed her separation from her husband.

Ngizwe Mchunu's wife leaves him

Eish, what a shaky way to start the year. It seems Ngizwe Mchunu is one wife short after his youngest bride, Florida "Floda" Mchunu, confirmed that she left him.

In several snippets, the singer spoke on Podcast Affirmation with Sizwe Blose about her marriage. However, this was not the first time the couple's marriage made headlines.

At the beginning of 2023, more details about Ngizwe Mchunu's three marriages came to light, where it was revealed that his first two wives were against his marriage to Floda, going as far as allegedly attempting to sabotage the union.

According to Buzz South Africa, this led to problems in Floda and Ngizwe's marriage and forced the Iyona Le hitmaker to step back:

Mzansi reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's separation

Netizens were stunned by the news that Ngizwe and Floda had separated (again), whereas others poked fun at his drama with the EFF:

Qbeatz2kwl was stunned:

"Hold up. Floda was Ngizwe Mchunu's wife? I didn't know that."

tino_maveneka said:

"Another relationship bites the dust."

Maziyanem1 posted:

"That idiot is focused on the wrong things, that time his wives are leaving him."

TshepoHumble1 hoped:

"They should all leave one by one!"

nicholasp2105 blasted Ngizwe:

"Ngizwe Mchunu is a small boy. Busy seeking attention because his wives don't give it to him."

Okmalumkoolkat and partner call it quits

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news of Okmalumkoolkat and his partner, Princess' separation.

The couple had been together for eight years, and Princess announced their break up on her social media pages.

Source: Briefly News