The Economic Freedom Fighters' commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, promised equal opportunities to coloured people

Malema addressed residents in Eldorado Park, where he held a dialogue with the community about the party's manifesto

He responded to the pleas of the community members for an equal system and said coloured people would not be sidelined

Julius Malema said he resonated with the coloured communities' struggles. Images: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

ELDORADO PARK, JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema, assured Eldorado Park residents that the party would provide equal opportunities to coloured people if it won the upcoming elections.

EFF will provide equal opportunities: Malema

According to SABC News, Malema spoke during a dialogue session with the residents of Eldorado Park on 17 April. He said that he belongs to the coloured community and their problems are his problems. He wants Eldorado Park to prosper.

Malema also responded to community members who complained that coloured people are not part of the country's democratic dispensation. A member of the community criticised the Employment Equity Act and claimed it states that only 5% of coloured people can work in factories and called for an end to racial policies.

Malema relates to coloured communities

Malema said that government departments and workplaces that do not have coloured in the workforce cannot be a representation of the democratic South African society.

"Your problems are my problems. I want your children to be liberated and be part of those communities that are prospering."

