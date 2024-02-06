A suspect was killed, and his accomplice was arrested in Eldorado Park after they were allegedly caught stealing cables

City Power's security was called to a scene where the two were stealing cables and one of the suspects fired at City Power Security officers

The security fired back and fatally wounded one while arresting another, who was charged with possession of stolen goods and theft

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

City Park security officers arrested a suspect and killed another after catching them stealing cable. Images: Sirisak Boakaew and SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

The City Power security officials got into a shootout with a suspect in Eldorado Park, johannesburg, after the suspect attempted to steal cables. He was fatally wounded and died after being hot, and his accomplice was arrested.

Suspected cable thief dies after theft

According to Sowetan LIVE, City Power was called to the scene of a crime in progress. When they arrived there, they found that the suspects were in the process of stealing power cables. One of the suspects fired at the security officers, who were armed. They fired back, and the bullets tuck him, mortally wounding him.

The other suspect was unharmed and arrested on the spot. Police are investigating a murder inquest which was opened at the Eldorado Park Police Station. The surviving suspect was charged with possession of stolen items and cable theft.

According to City Power's spokesperson, more than 200 cable theft and vandalism cases have been recorded since the beginning of this month. Mangena remarked that cable theft prevents the City from supplying electricity to residents.

