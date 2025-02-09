Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Confirms He Was Suspended From the EFF, SA Not Surprised
- The Economic Freedom Fighters' former MP Dr Mbyiseni Ndlozi said the EFF suspended him from party activities
- Ndlozi said that he did not attend the elective conference because he was suspended six weeks before the conference
- He said the suspension was unconventional because it was not in line with the EFF's code of conduct, and South Africans were not surprised
JOHANNESBURG — Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndflozi said he was suspended from the party six weeks before the party's third national elective conference and the suspension was not in line with the party's code of conduct.
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi opens up
In an exclusive interview with SABC News which it posted on its @SABCNews X account, Ndlozi opened up about his suspension. He said the party suspended him on two counts. The party's leadership had a report which claimed he was part of an infiltration strategy by the MK Party and that he was working with the MKP.
The second count was that he knew about the departure of the then-deputy president Floyd shivambu's departure. He was told to stay at home and was suspended from EFF activities. He called the allegations dangerous and serious. He denied planning to join the MKP and said he had no intention to join the party. He confirmed that he knew about Shivambu's departure.
"He came to me with his consideration and I told him he would have to take the leadership into his confidence and he did. It was Floyd's decision and it was not my decision to communicate," he said.
View the X video here:
What happened between Ndlozi and the EFF
- The party's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini denied that Ndlozi was blocked from attending the conference and said the party is not beholden to one member
- Malema confirmed that Ndlozi was not at the party's conference and said that did not know why he was not at the conference
- This was despite the party dismissing allegations that he was suspended as shebeen-talk
What did netizens say?
South Africans had questions about his suspension.
SewelaNkoana asked:
"My big question is if Ndlozi was not the only one who knew, why was he singled out in this situation?"
Raisibe said:
"According to Julius Malema, loyalty means gossip about other leaders to him. Spy on their moves and tell him."
T Dee asked:
"Why did you guys lie about Dr Ndlozi being suspended and sidelined from participating in the third NPA?"
Madume Africa said:
"As we wait for his announcement to a new political home."
BonRad said:
"The leadership is clearly fearful of Ndlozi's strong support base within the EFF."
Ndlozi resigns as EFF MP
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ndlozi resigned as a member of Parliament for the EFF. This was after he did not attend the party's elective conference in November last year.
Speculations about whether Ndlozi would last in the party were rife after his resignation, which came as a shock to many in the country. South Africans doubted that he would remain a member of the party for long.
