Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng appeared in the Palm Ridge Court facing a total of 12 charges, including assault and kidnapping

The Incredible Happenings church leader claimed that he was rising as Jesus Christ did and that the truth was coming out

A congregant from Mboro's church has also been arrested and appeared alongside him, charged with assault common

Pastor Mboro claimed that South Africans will see God during his latest court appearance. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Paseka Motsoeneng believes he is rising just like Jesus Christ did after he was crucified, as he continues to fight the numerous charges made against him.

The controversial figure, known as Pastor Mboro made the statement outside the Palm Ridge Court where he made his latest appearance. The Incredible Happenings church leader faces a total of 12 charges, including assault and kidnapping.

Pastor Mboro says the truth is coming out

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, Mboro said that South Africa was going to see God and see that Prophet Mboro was a true man who believed in what Jesus had done on the cross. He also added that he was fighting the good fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Remember, I am a member of the body of Christ. Christ is the head. I’m in Christ. And what they did with him on the cross, he rose again. I’m rising up. The truth is coming out,” Pastor Mboro emphatically stated.

Fourth person now facing charges

During his latest appearance, Motsoeneng once again appeared alongside his son Revival and bodyguard, Clement Baloyi. A fourth person, understood to be a member of his congregation, also appeared, on a charge of assault common.

The case has been postponed to 25 March 2025 for Case Management. All parties will indicate their readiness for trial during the next appointment. The matter is now one step closer to trial, following his initial arrest on 5 August 2024.

He’s already made two appearances in 2025, with his first coming on 24 January. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Mjonodwane confirmed that the matter was postponed to 7 February for further investigations.

Pastor Mboro's bodyguard Clement Baloyi and son, Revival Motsoeneng, have been joined by another accused. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Pastor Mboro

Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's church was set alight in Katlehong, Gauteng

Pastor Mboro held a church service after spending 40 days behind bars

Mzansi was amused by Clement Baloyi's laughter during court proceedings

Pastor Mboro was videoed praying on the pavement outside the courtroom

Magistrate tells Pastor Mboro not to pray in court

Briefly News reported on 11 November 2024 that Pastor Mboro appeared in court but was reprimanded by the magistrate.

Towards the end of the proceedings, the controversial pastor was asked to stop praying and pay attention.

South Africans were split in their thoughts about whether the magistrate was out of line in telling him to stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News