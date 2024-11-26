Paseka Franz Motsoeneng made his latest appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court

Pastor Mboro was later videoed delivering a passionate prayer outside the courtroom

The popular pastor's lawyer claimed that witnesses were intimidating and provoking his clients

Pastor Mboro was spotted praying outside the court, where he said he knows the devil used people to create fake TikToks about him. Image: OJ Koloti

Paseka Franz Motsoeneng has forgiven the police officers tasked with handling his case.

The popular pastor appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court today, 26 November, but he wasn't happy with the way his case was progressing.

Pastor Mboro, as he is commonly referred to, is facing a host of charges, including assault and kidnapping.

Mboro's lawyer says clients feel intimidated

During his latest appearance, Mboro's lawyer said that Motsoeneng and his relative were intimidated and provoked by witnesses.

Advocate Moafrika wa Maila said that the witnesses approached accused number three, demanding the belongings of their dead family member.

He also claimed that witnesses filmed Pastor Mboro whenever they saw him.

"The witnesses are provoking and intimidating our clients to potentially breach their bail conditions, which could affect the merits of the case, Malia said.

"They are also taking Mboro's videos against his will, and there are videos of them swearing at my client in the streets," he added.

The matter has been postponed to 24 January.

Mboro prays outside courtroom

Following his appearance in court, the leader of Incredible Happenings Ministry was spotted praying outside.

He also confirmed his intention to take his matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) over how it was handled. Motsoeneng then named each of the police officials involved in his case and said that he forgave them.

During his prayer, he also said he knows the devil uses some to create fake TikToks and Facebook videos about him.

Mboro told to stop praying in court

In a related article, Mboro was told not to pray in court during an appearance earlier in November.

The controversial pastor was asked to pay attention to court proceedings and not pray while the magistrate spoke.

Briefly News reported that South Africans were split in their thoughts about whether the magistrate was out of line.

