A pastor from Khayelitsha in the Western Cape is accused raping three congregants

The man of God reportedly told the girls that he could heal them by sleeping with them

South Africans are disgusted that a pastor would use religion to take advantage of the congregants

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Khayelitsha pastor has been arrested for allegedly raping some of his congregants. Image: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - A Khayelitsha pastor has been arrested and charged with raping some of his congregants over two years.

The 51-year-old pastor was previously arrested for assaulting one of his female congregants, but now faces the other charges.

The incidents occurred at his church in the Western Cape (WC) township between November 2022 and January 2025.

Pastor pretended to be healing congregants

According to WC Police Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the pastor would prey on congregants who needed healing.

"It is alleged that people would go to the pastor for healing, and he would tell them healing is possible. But then the victims must stay at the church, and that is where he would convince them to have sex with him to receive their healing,” he said.

The community finally became aware of his behaviour and three of the victims then came forward. The girls aged 15, 22 and 23, detailed what the pastor did to them, with two saying he impregnated them. The pastor will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on 4 February again.

Social media users disappointed in the news

South Africans took to social media to express disappointment that a man of God would prey on young women in this manner.

Mario Daniels said:

“Deceived, and being deceived. Irresponsible shepherds. He will reap what he sowed.”

Arnold Mguni added:

“Women believe too much in pastors and traditional healers.”

Tebogo Anzani stated:

“The worst part is that those people were not even sick. He just told them that they are.”

No Zihstak added:

“It may sound ridiculous from the outside to be this gullible, but these victims undergo intense brainwashing at the hands of those so-called pastors. Traditional healers are no better.”

Chris Modisenyana said:

“People are abusing Christianity and traditions.”

Tshepo Mooi stated:

“A wolf in sheep's clothes.”

Community members clash with angry group

In a related article, supporters of the pastor clashed with angry community members on Sunday, 26 January 2025

Briefly News reported that the community marched to the church to demand that it be shut down.

They were confronted by supporters of the pastor who claimed the girls were lying about being raped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News