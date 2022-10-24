Safta Awards-winning actress Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo is the new owner of a new whip

The Benoni City VW dealership gifted the Queen actress a new VW Taigo a few weeks before her 40th birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner shared a video of the moment she was handed over the whip

Thembisa Mdoda is already receiving gifts a few weeks before her 40th birthday. The actress announced on social media that she joined the 'Babes with VWs' gang.

Thembisa Mdoda has shared a video of the moment she was handed a brand-new VW Tiago. Image: @thembisamdoda.

The ecstatic actress shared a video showing the moment she was handed the car by the Benoni City VW.

She said she was happy to be joining the VW Benoni family. Thembisa Mdoda also added that the dealership felt it necessary to have the seasoned actress join their team. She wrote:

"With just a few weeks shy of my birthday, I am so happy to announce that I have joined the @benonicitivw family. They said, you can’t have two SAFTAs on your mantle and not VW in your garage. So excited for all that’s to come. Thank you so much to the number 1 VW dealership in the East, it’s good to be home. Hoot when you see me."

In another post, the stunner whose birthday is a few weeks away said she was grateful for the early birthday gifts. She added:

"Birthday gifts coming in fast and thick❤️. Life begins at 40, after all."

Speaking to The Daily Sun, the new car owner said that the Tiago is perfect for her as a new mom. She complemented the car's comfort and beauty from the inside out.

