Kanye West, 43, wore a shirt reading 'White Lives Matter' at his YZY fashion show in Paris

The was alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens who donned a white top with the same design

The front of Kanye's long-sleeve shirt showed pictures of Pope John Paul II along with a Latin phrase

US rapper Kanye West has become the centre of attention again after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show.

Kanye West wears White Lives Matter top at his Yeezy fashion show. Photo: People.

According to People Magazine, Ye rocked a black long-sleeve tee with its statement, which is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League.

The look could be seen on full display on Monday, October 3, as the designer gave a speech during the presentation's opening.

It was also featured in an image uploaded to Twitter by conservative commentator Candace Owens, who wore the same shirt in white to the show.

The front of the top featured Pope John Paul II and the words:

"Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo," meaning "We Will Follow Your Example."

During a speech before the event, the rapper wore the shirt as he touched on classism in fashion, ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, former manager Scooter Braun telling him he needed to "make more money" by continuing his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, and the fact that the tour's cancellation is a moment that he feels will be brought up for the rest of his life.

Jaden Smith leaves Kanye West's show after White Lives Matter hoodie drama

Briefly News previously reported that Will Smith's son Jaden Smith left Kanye West's fashion show as soon as the White Lives Matter shirts came out. Snaps of the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker rocking the White Lives Matter hoodie are trending on social media.

Jaden, who was one of the guests, decided to leave the venue after the US rapper debuted the White Lives Matter shirts. Jaden Smith took to Twitter to share that he walked away from the show because he's not feeling Kanye West's message.

The actor's decision sparked a huge debate on the micro-blogging app. Some people defended his decision, while others accused him of only caring for black lives.

