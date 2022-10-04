Jaden Smith took to his timeline to share that he left Kanye West's fashion show as soon as he debuted the White Lives Matter shirts

Will Smith's son Jaden Smith left Kanye West's fashion show as soon as the White Lives Matter shirts came out. Snaps of the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker rocking the White Lives Matter hoodie are trending on social media.

Jaden Smith left Kanye West’s show after the White Lives Matter hoodie drama. Image: @c.syresmith, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Jaden, who was one of the guests, decided to leave the venue after the US rapper debuted the White Lives Matter shirts. Jaden Smith took to Twitter to share that he walked away from the show because he's not feeling Kanye West's message.

The actor's decision sparked a huge debate on the micro-blogging app. Some people defended his decision while others accused him of only caring for black lives.

@victortega7 wrote:

"What I’m understanding from this is that he doesn’t think anybody but black people's lives matter."

@King10Suited said:

"Your the real King Homie! I taught the same thing. I guess Jaden thinks those lives are not important? How many singers from another race wore the BLM shirts a ton right. Imagine if that was Jack Harlow walking out if Eminem wore a shirt saying BLM he would be boycotted! Sad."

@carthago146 commented:

"Ya Jaden Smith’s opinion is super important…"

@itoonghad wrote:

"I'm right with Jaden."

@freeyourchains said:

"What did he expect from Kanye at this point? Why support that guy at all."

@Jennife59973439 added:

"Don't all lives matter? This shirt shows how choosing color for your slogans create division, not unity. Do black lives matter, yes, same as all others. Remember MLK: 'it's not the color of the skin, but the character..."

Kanye West rocks White Lives Matter hoodie

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West is again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A pic of the US rapper rocking a White Lives Matter hoodie has surfaced on social media.

The billionaire's behaviour has rubbed the Black Lives Matter movement supporters. RapTV took to Twitter on Monday night, 3 October and posted the pic on their timeline. RapTV captioned the snap:

"Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie!!"

Some of the superstar's fans tried to defend him by claiming the pic is photo-shopped but another Twitter user posted a different pic of Kanye rocking the same White Lives Matter hoodie.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker's shared that it's really hard to defend their fave after his latest stunt while some shared that they're saddened by his behaviour.

