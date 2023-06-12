Henry Silwamba shared transformation pictures of his apartment room makeover on Facebook

Before he was wasting time on his phone in a messy and depressing room

Today he has a new job and snazzy new furniture and he looks much healthier

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This Joburg guy's one-and-a-half-year apartment decor transformation journey is inspiring a lot of young professionals. Image: Henry Manenje Silwamba

Source: Facebook

Henry Silwamba is a smart student who studied at Chiwala Technical High School in Zambia but now works in technical position for a security company in Johannesburg.

He shared a post showing how he transformed his living conditions in Mzansi in less than two years, using the caption:

"How I started vs how I am in one year, six months. Imagine I was watching 'Game of Thrones' on my phone there. Progress is progress."

He also politely acknowledges constructive criticism under his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Note, change the window blinds and bedding."

Zambian guy begins flat interior makeover journey with sad picture

Henry’s post received thousands of likes on the interior design décor Facebook group , where he received over 3K likes and 95 comments from impressed South Africans.

The young man shared disturbing before pictures of his one-room flat, presumably before or right after he got his job. They display poor living conditions barely fit for human habitation.

Henry's interior design journey begins with a disturbing picture of him looking sick in a cold and depressing apartment room. Image: Henry Manenje Silwamba

Source: Facebook

New apartment decor pictures gets likes from inspired interior decoration designers

After the charmer boy shared pictures of his one-year, six-month home makeover journey, fellow designers praised him for his hard work.

Brenda Teyise:

"Humble beginnings. You will get where you want to be no matter what. Well done. Bit by bit, you will get where you want to be."

Entle Nhose

"A win is a win, be proud of yourself. You worked really hard."

Most of the criticism seems to be aimed at the curtains and bedding:

Siphelele Nombombo

"Maybe change bed cover and curtains. Also flooring. Otherwise the furniture is nice and you’ve come along nicely."

Siphelele Nombombo has recommendations on where to buy bedding and stuff:

"Mr Price Home, Pep Home and Sheet Street would assist in my proposal."

KZN interior designer transforms his small home into "Kuvikiland"

In a similar home improvement story by a brother, Briefly News reported on how a KZN man received thousands of likes from the same group after sharing pictures of his new one-room pozi.

He was so proud of his home decor transformation, he described his pad as "Kuvikiland yami".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News