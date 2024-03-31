A woman showed people a day in her life after marrying for love, and the TikTok video went viral

Online users were eager to see how the woman lives her life after her heart when choosing a partner

The TikTok video of the women's vlog was a viral hit as many people shared their two cents

A young lady made a video all about married life. In a video, she talked about her daily chores to show her humble home.

A TikTok video by one woman showed that she married for love and not money. Image: @makgabomapoulo4

Source: TikTok

The video received lots of attention as people were curious. There were more than 4,000 comments from people who shared their opinions about her love life.

Woman shows life after marrying for love

In a TikTok video by @makgabomapoulo4, a woman showed people that she did not marry for money. She prepared a bath and had to boil the water in a kettle.

The woman also showed that he had to brush her teeth outside and use a fireplace and a gas stove. Watch the video below:

SA unimpressed by woman's life

Many people commented arguing that a person can find love and money. Women said that they would never want to be in her situation.

Sibongile said:

"I think the misconception is when you marry rich you married for money. Nothing is as easy as loving a rich man."

mma_stene wrote:

"May this love not locate me in Jesus name."

ladyboza123 commented:

"I grew up like this, I had my fair share, not again."

Fhelo pointed out:

"Lol I don't understand why ppl think love with money is not real love."

Siihle_k agreed:

"Yaz there’s nothing wrong with love and money."

Mpumi admitted:

"Could never be me, can't do the same mistake my mom did. Right now we have to work X20 cause she chose love."

Kemoratile added:

"Kindly take me off the list."

Yo.rowsyy remarked:

"I'd rather be unhappy and drive a Porsche sorry. I'm not marrying for love."

Man spends last money on girlfriend

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi man took to social media to share how he decided to spend his last money.

A TikTok video by Jabulani Mkhwanazi (@champagne_ilembe) shows him treating his girlfriend to a date at Spur as she happily enjoys her ice cream.

Jabulani zooms in to show the bill of R647 and reveals that his girlfriend wasn't aware that the last of his money was going toward their date and making her happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News