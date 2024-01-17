A 13-year-old child showed people that she is very capable in the kitchen, even in a village setting

A video shows the child confidently cooking over a fire, and people were thoroughly impressed

Many people were amazed by the video of the helpful 13 year 13-year-old who knows her way around the kitchen

A 13-year-old on tiktok was a hit for cooking. Many people were impressed after seeing how well she could handle herself.

A TikTok video shows a 13-year-old who can cook pap on a fire. Image: @glamlab_house_of_beauty

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shows her expert Handling of a pot over a fire. In the video, she looked comfortable.

13-year-old impresses with cooking skills

A 13-year-old posted by @glamlab_house_of_beauty showed people how well she cooks on a fire. In the video, she was stirring a South African staple with Confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud 13-year-old cook

Many people commented that the 13-year-old did a good job at cooking. Some were raving that they could not do what she did.

KAR-DRU COLLECTIONS said:

"And my 18 year old can’t even make rice."

puleng98 commented:

"Yooooo she cooks better than me."

Terry Windvogel wrote:

"As someone who was cooking like that at 13 I now hate cooking."

Inuka lady complained:

"My 12 year old boy can't even fry eggs wow you taught her well."

Vanessa Tumelo malopi added:

"That time I'm 27 I can't cook with this size of a pot I blame my mom and my big sister."

13 year old barber impresses

A young boy went viral after showing amazing skill. People could not stop complimenting her.

Kid draws elephant sketch in 30 seconds, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a little kid with writing experience showed his talent. The boy did a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

People were excited to see how quickly the boy worked. Many people could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it comes to art.

A little boy's mother, @retengs, shared a video of him showing went viral. The mum says the kid has been doing sketches since he was three years old, and he shows that he has become good at it by drawing an elephant in mere seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News