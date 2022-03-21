A man allowed his barber's 13-year-old brother to cut his hair and shocked South Africans who waited anxiously for the results

The talented teenager did an incredible job and surprised social media users, who initially thought the situation was hilarious

Social media users reacted to the initial post and the end results and praised the young man for his wonderful skills

A man who put his faith and fade into the hands of a 13-year-old had South Africans on the edge of their seats.

The trusting man, who goes by @Phislash on Twitter, shared that his barber’s little brother offered to cut his hair.

Trusting man lets a 13-year-old cut his hair and surprised South Africans with the result. Image: Twitter/@Phislash

“I’m sceptical but I like kids and I believe in them so I’m giving him a chance. I hope this works out,” he shared.

The anticipation of the results gained attention on social media, with the Twitter post gaining hundreds of likes and comments. Social media reacted to the news by sharing hilarious gifs and comments.

@johny_theblessd commented:

“He’s planning on something, that one.”

@Glow_glou said:

“Please show us the final product...”

@RatibabyG shared:

“Don’t cheat on your barber, don’t do it.”

He quickly silenced haters after sharing the results, which pleasantly surprised his Twitter followers. South Africans were wowed with the talented youngster's ability and praised him.

@mis_magz said,

“He is good.”

Talented young SA barber wows the nation with his amazing skills

Briefly News previously reported on another special barber. South Africans are a talented bunch and we love supporting each other. This is evident in a tweet by @Oscar_T_Hamese.

@Oscar_T_Hamese shared four amazing pictures of his talented friend's work as a barber. His friend is based in Hatfield Square, Pretoria and goes by the handle @sleekdime on Twitter. @sleekdime shares his work on his own Twitter but unfortunately does not have many followers, so @Oscar_T_Hamese's tweet helped to spread the word.

He captioned it:

"Don't forget to check in at my bro's barbershop. We would really appreciate it."

He added the location and asked his followers to retweet.

