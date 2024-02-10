Ayanda Tabethe recently launched a new project that will expose titbits about her personal life

The socialite is eager to open up to the public and is doing it on social media with her YouTube channel

Fans of Ayanda Tabethe were excited that their fave influencer made her YouTube debut with a video

Ayanda Thabethe has started a new endeavour on the internet. The socialite wants fans to know her better.

Ayanda Thabethe started her Youtube channel and posted the first episode. Image: @ayandathabethe_.

The gorgeous influencer shared that she would be sharing snippets of her life on YouTube. She posted her first video, which got some attention.

Ayanda Thabethe launches YouTube channel

Socialite Ayanda Thabethe is officially a YouTuber. The media personality started her own channel in hopes of getting closer to her fans.

Ayanda explained that her show will have guests, and she wants to grow it organically. She also said motherhood has made her wiser, and she would love to share tips about having babies, being a fashion lover and her home life in general.

Watch a video she posted below:

Ayanda Thabethe's 1st video gets love

Many fans commented that they wanted more from Ayanda. People were raving about her in the comment section of her video.

@masegogaborone6646 said:

"Hi Ayanda, oh wow looking forward to the hacks!"

@yvetteadugyamfi813 wrote:

"Video quality is just amazing."

@user-iy8je7sd6f commented:

"Love it, so excited for more to come."

@LungileThabethe added:

"Love this series, can't wait to get more insight on all your favourite things."

@GuyReggie cheered:

"Loved it! Keep them coming."

