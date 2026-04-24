DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis Jokingly Calls on GNU To Act on Chuckle’s Alleged Liquidation
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The possibility of Woolworth’s Chuckles chocolate being discontinued touched Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, who joked on 24 April 2026 on X that the Government of National Unity must save the much-loved chocolate brand.
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Hill-Lewis, who was recently elected as the leader of the DA, posted on his @geordinhl X account hours after IOL reported that Beyers Chocolate has entered liquidation after a fallout with Woolworth’s, who distributed the malted pulls in milk chocolate. The fallout was allegedly due to a dispute with Woolies over its exclusivity. Hill-Lewis jokingly said that was a matter the Government of National Unity must attend to urgently.
Read the tweet on X here:
What did Woolies say about Chuckles?
Although the retail giant has not released an official statement, it responded to journalist Katy Katopodis’ tweet in which she, too, was seemingly distraught by allegations that the delicacy would no longer be available. Woolies said that Chuckles aren’t going anywhere.
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Read the tweet on X here:
South Africans not impressed
Not every netizen commenting was humoured by Hill-Lewis. Some roasted him.
Malik Cameron Peters said:
“While you bask in the glory of your recent emergence at the conference, it appears you have forgotten that you are the Mayor of the City of Cape Town. You have time to make jokes about Beyer’s Chocolate and Chuckles. Meanwhile, your constituents can’t afford rent.”
Carlo Hendricks said:
“If only you had the same energy towards the loss of history and culture from Cape Town.”
JM UFO said:
“Shows how out of touch with reality the DA is. The overwhelming majority of the population can’t even afford such luxuries. Even if this was tongue-in-cheek, it’s in bad taste.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za