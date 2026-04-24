CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The possibility of Woolworth’s Chuckles chocolate being discontinued touched Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, who joked on 24 April 2026 on X that the Government of National Unity must save the much-loved chocolate brand.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the GNU must save Chuckles chocolate. Image: Ilaria Finizio/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Hill-Lewis, who was recently elected as the leader of the DA, posted on his @geordinhl X account hours after IOL reported that Beyers Chocolate has entered liquidation after a fallout with Woolworth’s, who distributed the malted pulls in milk chocolate. The fallout was allegedly due to a dispute with Woolies over its exclusivity. Hill-Lewis jokingly said that was a matter the Government of National Unity must attend to urgently.

Read the tweet on X here:

What did Woolies say about Chuckles?

Although the retail giant has not released an official statement, it responded to journalist Katy Katopodis’ tweet in which she, too, was seemingly distraught by allegations that the delicacy would no longer be available. Woolies said that Chuckles aren’t going anywhere.

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Read the tweet on X here:

South Africans not impressed

Not every netizen commenting was humoured by Hill-Lewis. Some roasted him.

Malik Cameron Peters said:

“While you bask in the glory of your recent emergence at the conference, it appears you have forgotten that you are the Mayor of the City of Cape Town. You have time to make jokes about Beyer’s Chocolate and Chuckles. Meanwhile, your constituents can’t afford rent.”

Carlo Hendricks said:

“If only you had the same energy towards the loss of history and culture from Cape Town.”

JM UFO said:

“Shows how out of touch with reality the DA is. The overwhelming majority of the population can’t even afford such luxuries. Even if this was tongue-in-cheek, it’s in bad taste.”

Source: Briefly News