What are the most expensive buildings in the world? Top 10 list

Building a structure is a significant investment, and construction costs can vary depending on various factors such as location, material, and design. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top ten most expensive buildings in the world, arranged from the most expensive to the least expensive.

Al-Masdschid al-Harām in Mecca is the most expensive building in the world. Photo: @miguel-67882473, pexels.com

Building a structure is not just about bricks and mortar but also about investment and vision. The most expensive buildings in the world are a testament to this, showcasing a blend of luxury, engineering, and architectural prowess. From the iconic Al-Masdschid al-Harām in Mecca to the grandiose Abraj Al Bait, these buildings represent the height of human ambition and creativity.

Most expensive buildings in the world

With costs ranging from a few billion dollars to over 100 billion dollars, these structures offer a glimpse into the world of opulence and grandeur, leaving a lasting impression on all who behold them.

1. Al-Masdschid al-Harām, Mecca: $100 billion

Ariel view of Al-Masdschid al-Harām. Photo: Rabi Karim Photography

Al-Masjid al-Haram is the most expensive structure in the world. It is also the largest mosque in the world and the holiest site in Islam, located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The mosque underwent a massive expansion project, costing around $100 billion, including adding several new facilities and amenities for pilgrims. This project has made Al-Masjid al-Haram one of the world's most technologically advanced and luxurious religious sites.

2. ITER France: $25 billion

View of the international nuclear fusion project Iter in Saint-Paul-Les-Durance, southern France. Photo: Nicolas TUCAT

ITER France is a research and development project to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion power as a clean and sustainable energy source. The project, which is being built in Cadarache, France, is estimated to cost around $25 billion. This includes the construction of the fusion reactor, as well as the development of necessary technologies and infrastructure.

3. Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, France: $21.93 billion

Inside France's Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

The Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant is a French nuclear power station located in the Normandy region. The project, completed in 2018, has a total cost of $21.93 billion. The plant is designed to produce electricity using advanced pressurized water reactor technology and has a capacity of 1,650 MW.

4. Abraj Al-Bait Towers, Meccav: $15 billion

Abraj Al-Bait Towers, also known as the Mecca Royal Hotel Clock Tower, in the holy Saudi city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, on July 17, 2021. Photo: Fayez Nureldine / AFP

The Abraj Al-Bait Towers are a complex of seven skyscrapers located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The project, completed in 2012, cost around $15 billion. The towers include several luxurious hotels, residential apartments, shopping centres, and a large prayer hall.

5. Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, Finland: $12.6 billion

The Olkiluoto-3 (OL3 EPR) nuclear reactor is being built at Olkiluoto nuclear power plant in Eurajoki, Finland on 17 August 2017. Photo: Antti Yrjonen/NurPhoto

The Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant is a Finnish nuclear power station located on the southwest coast of Finland. The project, completed in 2019, had a total cost of $12.6 billion. The plant has a capacity of 1,600 MW and is one of Europe's largest and most advanced nuclear power plants.

6. Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant, Slovakia: 7.61 billion

The Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Stefan Sutka

The Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant is a Slovakian nuclear power station located in the western part of the country. The project, completed in 2018, had a total cost of $7.61 billion. The plant has a capacity of 1,800 MW and is one of Europe's largest and most modern nuclear power plants.

7. Željava Air Base, Croatia: $6 billion

Abandoned Željava ( Zeljava) Air Base, situated on the Bosnian Croatian border near Bihać, was the largest underground airport and military air base in Yugoslavia. Photo: Stepo

Željava Air Base is a former Yugoslavian military airfield located in Croatia. The site was abandoned after the Yugoslav Wars and has since been repurposed for other uses. The estimated cost of the project is $6 billion.

8. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore: $5.5 billion

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore cost its owners $5.5 billion to construct. Photo: @ravish-maqsood-2650835, pexels.com

Marina Bay Sands is a luxury resort located in Singapore. The project, completed in 2010, had a total cost of $5.5 billion. The resort features a large convention centre, theatres, shopping centres, and three 55-story towers connected by a rooftop infinity pool.

9. SoFi Stadium, USA: $5.5 billion

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen following a ribbon-cutting event on September 08, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Rich Fury

SoFi Stadium is a large, multi-purpose stadium located in Los Angeles, California. The project, completed in 2020, had a total cost of $5.5 billion. The stadium is the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL and has a seating capacity of 70,240.

10. Apple Park, California: $5 billion

Apple's new headquarters near is completion. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Apple Park is the headquarters of Apple Inc., located in Cupertino, California. The project, completed in 2017, had a total cost of $5 billion. The campus is designed in a circular shape and features a distinctive, futuristic design. It includes many offices, research and development facilities, and a 1,000-seat auditorium.

Is Burj Khalifa the most expensive building?

According to reports, Burj Khalifa's construction cost $1.5 billion. The Burj Khalifa was pricey, but the Rawabi Abraj Al-Bait Tower in Saudi Arabia, which cost $15 billion, is the most expensive structure in the world.

What's the most expensive building in the world?

The most expensive building in the world is Al-Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which costs around $100 billion.

How much did it cost to build Burj Khalifa?

The cost to build the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates was estimated to be around $1.5 billion.

Who owns the most expensive building?

Al-Masjid al-Haram is owned by the government of Saudi Arabia.

How much would it cost to buy Burj Khalifa?

It is challenging to estimate the cost of buying Burj Khalifa. However, it is undoubtedly worth several hundred billion dollars.

Why is Mecca the most expensive building?

Al-Masjid al-Haram in Mecca is the most expensive building due to the massive expansion project undertaken to improve the facilities and amenities for pilgrims, including the addition of new technology.

Building a structure can be a significant investment, and these ten buildings are some of the most expensive buildings in the world. From the Al-Masdschid al-Harām in Mecca to Apple Park in California, these buildings are a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of architects.

