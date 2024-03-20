Emtee has shared that he will release his single Good Time and he even unveiled the cover track

This comes ahead of his highly anticipated DIY 3 album release, which he finished months ago

Although fans are happy with the song and are eager for it to drop, many are disappointed in Emtee for not dropping the album

Emtee might have hyped fans up for his album DIY 3, but he is still not ready to drop it.

Emtee will be releasing his highly anticipated song ‘Good Time’. Image: @emteedahustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee to drop a song

Rap star Emtee took to social media to share the good news of his new music release. The single that the award-winning musician will release is titled Good Time, and he even unveiled the cover track.

Emtee even asked his fans to make the art their profile pictures if they fully support him.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“Show me love by making this your profile pic. Let’s move motion together. SA hip hop to the World. From the streets of Hillbrow Johannesburg. Do your homework on my city. No cap in my raps. My life is a movie, stay tuned in.”

When will Emtee's DIY 3 drop?

The rapper has been hyping his fans up for his album release but is holding on to it. Emtee was very vocal about industry politics, which played a huge role in his decision not to drop the project.

At first, he stated that the album would be released in December 2023.

"The album is done. It’s just politics. I don't know why people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

Although fans are happy with the song and are eager for it to drop, many are disappointed in Emtee for not dropping the album.

Emtee looking to go to Podcast And Chill with MacG

In a previous report from Briely News, influential rapper Emtee expressed eagerness to speak about his life and career on MacG's Podcast & Chill.

The star wishes to talk about his upcoming album D.I.Y 3 and fallout with Mike's Heritage House

Fans approved of Emtee's potential return to the show, looking at the success of his first visit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News