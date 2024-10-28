A Shona TikTok user had the online community confused after sharing a video of her and her American sangoma-initiated

The video had people asking many questions on the lady's social media feed, as being a traditional healer in the US was a foreign thing to them

Social media users took to the lady's feed to express themselves, while others were happy to hear the Shona song sung by the group

An African traditional healer shared a video of a group of sangomas from the USA. Image: @gogo_khanyakude

Ubungoma is a gift/calling one receives through their ancestors and is practised in many parts of our continent. One Shona sangoma shared a video of his trip with American sangomas in their country.

The video was shared on the traditional healer's TikTok page under the user handle @gogo_khanyakude and gained many views.

The long walk to the bushes

The video shared by the social media user shows a group of sangomas walking in a row with their backpacks, wearing their traditional gear, singing and going into the bush.

The sangoma captured his video:

"Sangoma journey will take you places. When I first got the message about healing in the middle passage, who would have thought it looked like this?"

Watch the video below:

Social media users express their confusion

The video left the online community divided; others were unsure of what was going on as they didn't anticipate seeing Saangomas in America, while others were just happy to hear the Shona language:

User @Abbie said:

"That is why the world is becoming poor."

User @K O N D I L E G A N D O asked:

"So, all of them don’t have African homes to come back to?"

User @ofentsenkoana780 asked:

"Is it allowed to dig herbs and cut off barks of trees in USA?"

User @masiziba#blessed commented:

"Southen Africa is so connected spiritually, that's a ndawe spirit is too much in South Africa."

User @Uxolo Nethemba said:

"😂 nixakile, seniyothwasisa amaMelika ngoku, (you guys are now having American initiates)."

User @Sir added:

"Definitely Zimbabwe, Shona people. South Africans don't do this in other foreign countries."

