An intelligent lady thought of a brilliant idea to chase thugs away by dressing up as a traditional healer before stepping out of her house to go to Joburg

The woman shared a video on her TikTok page, which left the online community amused

Many took to the lady's feed to share their own stories of Jozi robbers, and others promised to try the trick

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady left social media users in stitches after trading her clothes for the Sangoma wrap-around to dodge robbers. Image: @princessnia864

Source: TikTok

Before going to Joburg, a local woman switched her pretty clothes for ones similar to those traditional healers wear to avoid being robbed. Sangomas are generally respected in African societies as they are believed to possess supernatural powers.

The viral video became popular on the app after the lady shared it under her user handle @princessnia864.

The woman prepares to leave the house

In the video, the lady is wearing a wrap-around skirt, a similar cloth on her shoulders and a grey beanie. She captioned her video post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Me going to Joburg wearing sangoma attire to avoid getting mugged."

Watch the video below:

Social media users and practising sangomas took to the comment section to inform the lady that the outfit was not going to help her as Joburg thugs had robbed some of them while in similar outfits,

User @zeepheehbme shared:

"In Hillbrow, they'll even take the attire."

User @nongo_nancy noted:

"Lol, they mugged my cousin ..wearing her full attire e Jozi😂😂."

User @zakes_go4 shared his own story:

"Me and my friends were about to be mugged. He acted like uvukwa edlozi and they waited for him to finish before taking our phones 😭😭😭."

User @fufumpumizwane detailed:

"I'm a real sangoma, I got mugged in Jozi, they even took my bones and inyongo, cabanga. that's when I quit."

User @iammelanie.c asked:

"Where can one attain this attire? I’m asking for a friend 😭🤔."

User @nananavidadaniels shared a funny story:

"You’re playing, l watched them taking the blood 🩸 samples for Lancet laboratory in their car, the guy was outside buying food 😭."

A nail technician creates sangoma-inspired nails

In another article by Briefly News, a nail technician took to TikTok to show off her sangoma-inspired acrylic nails.

The lady received compliments for her gorgeous work, while some ladies shared that the displayed nails were too long for them, asking if she would shorten them on request.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News