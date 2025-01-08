The South African rapper Duncan Skuva had a lot to explain to his fans and followers regarding his recent stunt

The star caused a buzz on social media after he was seen with his controversial outfit at the Mthandeni Summer Experience

Many speculations were raised on social media that he might be rebranding his image

Duncan explained his dress code. Image: @duncanskuva

The South African rapper Duncan Skuva had much to explain about his recent stunt.

Duncan's controversial outfit causes a buzz

The Durban-based rapper has been making headlines on social media recently. Earlier, the Ring Of Lies hitmaker had to explain himself to his fans and followers regarding his controversial outfit at the Mthandeni Summer Experience event.

According to TshisaLIVE, Duncan was seen dressed in amabhinca attire during his performance at the event this past weekend.

Social media speculated that the rapper, whose real name is Sphamandla Mbambo, might be rebranding his image, but the star quickly denied this, saying his outfit was a way of honouring the event's theme.

He said:

"I was just honouring the booking since the event was 90% maskandi artists, and the maskandi fans relate more to artists who respect and appreciate their dress code. So, the outfit was a cherry on top towards my performance at the event."

Duncan also spoke about the importance of honouring an event's theme, which you are invited to. For example, when he is going to church, he doesn't show up in his streetwear.

He said:

"It's important when being invited to an event of another genre to embrace it. If I'm going to church, I can't dress in my streetwear. I need to wear dignified clothes because I'm attending a church sermon."

