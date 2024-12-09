The South African rapper Duncan recently previewed his verse on Skuta Remix

Rapper Duncan previewed his verse on 'Skuta Remix.' Image: @duncanskuva

The South African rapper Duncan Skuva has done it again as he impressed with his recent diss verse on a trending track.

Duncan previews his verse on Skuta Remix

One thing about the Durban-based rapper Duncan Skuva is that he never disappoints when it comes to dissing other stars.

Recently, the star previewed his diss verse on an upcoming song, Skuta Remix. Skuva posted a video of rapping his verse on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned it:

"MY SKUTA REMIX VERSE balikhiphile diss song loading."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Duncan's verse

Shortly after the star shared a clip of his verse on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Okay let’s close it now, Maguluva won."

@Ed_UberDriver replied:

"Nah Bro you are cooking."

@_realKay wrote:

"Diss kwasani on that record bayanya. I just heard the verse on Facebook, and I wonder why they left you out."

@_I_am_myselff_ commented:

"Bro you never disappoint Duncan my guy."

@samka45 responded:

"It's the best verse out of all those verses Kwente Njani diss all of them Skuva."

@GyNieo1 tweeted:

"They could've approached you instead of Nyovest because that guy really ruined the song. I guess they were just star-struck, as long they worked with Cassper Nyovest, that's what mattered to them."

