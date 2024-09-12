Rapper Duncan Set to Drop ‘After Tears’ Music Video Soon, SA Reacts: “Big Zulu Gonna Is Beat You Up”
- South African rapper Duncan Skuva recently teased his new music video on social media
- The Ring Of Lies hitmaker announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will be dropping the After Tears music video soon
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the rapper's tease
The South African hip hop rapper Duncan Skuva recently made an announcement on social media regarding his music.
Duncan teases After Tears music video
The South African rapper Duncan Skuva, based in Durban, recently shared some exciting news about his song After Tears with his fans and followers online.
Earlier, the Ring Of Lies hitmaker announced on his Twitter (X) page that his new music video will be released soon.
He wrote:
"AFTER TEARS MUSIC VIDEO dropping soon."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Duncan's tweet
Shortly after the rapper shared the announcement on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@TheGBrown1 praised the star:
"Taking it to the next level and that's a game changer."
@sabelostorm said:
"Now you’re destroying him for real."
@ChrisExcel102 tweeted:
"Big Zulu is gonna beat you up for real this time."
@sthedoingthings commented:
"This guy is not serious."
@IamthabangK responded:
"Ayikhale.. Don't forget to bury him neCarvela and brentwood zakhe eMdodini."
@Megacy_Lebohang replied:
"Brothe you just wanna finish him...Ziyakhala."
@lomso75239 mentioned:
"You're trying so hard to match Big Zulu, keep trying maybe your career will get better."
@Facts_Only_SA wrote:
"All thanks to Big Zulu… it’s nice to see you active again, because you are so lazy yeerrrrr."
