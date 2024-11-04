Zwai Bala was recently accused of being jealous of his younger brother, Loyiso

His latest antics on The Bala Family left netizens scratching their heads at the apparent rivalry

Netizens aren't happy with Zwai's behaviour towards his brother and his wife, and further called him out on his failed relationships

Fans are convinced that Zwai Bala is bitter and jealous of his younger brother, Loyiso.

Zwai Bala confronts Loyiso

Where would fans be without some drama from the Balas? The family recently renewed their show for a new season, and has been dishing out scandal after scandal since it kicked off.

In another explosive episode, the Balas are seen in the middle of a heated discussion over lunch, with Zwai and Loyiso bashing each other.

Twitter (X) user 0a3060e41870410 shared the clip of Loyiso saying he has his own family and achievements, alluding to not needing his older brother's help:

Mzansi reacts to Zwai's comments

Netizens dragged Zwai and called him out on his behaviour:

thembelihletha8 posted:

"He failed in all his marriages, and he thinks that he can tell Loyiso about putting his marriage in order. That time, Loyiso’s marriage is perfectly fine. Zwai thinks so highly of himself, shame."

Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Zwai’s dislike for Jen is making him tear the family apart. Also, why is Pinky quiet about this?"

Sheeyamo_Molok dragged Zwai:

"'You must get your house in order.' Lmao, says the person who couldn’t keep his standing. Zwai is disrespectful, and Pinky, as the eldest, saw Zwai’s behaviour and said nothing."

esihle_mahogo wrote:

"I need a Surviving Zwai podcast with all his exes. What a horrible person."

SibuhleM responded:

"No wonder he is unmarried."

UniquePilot777 bashed Zwai"

"Zwai is not stable. No wife, multiple baby mamas and a dwindling career. He’s a bitter old man. All Loyiso and his mom can do for him is pray."

Zwai Bala bans Phelo from using family surname

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zwai Bala's statement to his younger brother, Phelo.

The TKZee member has banned his brother from using the family surname for future business opportunities and accused him of being rebellious.

