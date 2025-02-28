South African businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated Siya’s younger brother’s birthday

The Springboks captain’s estranged wife wished Liyema Kolisi a happy birthday as he turned 23 on Friday, 28 February 2025

Rachel posted several pictures of Liyema on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message

It’s evident that Rachel Kolisi is super close with her estranged husband’s siblings as she recently wrote a heartfelt birthday message for Liyema Kolisi.

The Springboks captain’s younger brother recently marked another year around the sun on Friday, 28 February 2025 as he turned 23.

The businesswoman posted several pictures of Liyema on her Instagram page on his birthday and wrote:

“Liyema is kind, gentle and always considerate. He goes above and beyond for people he loves. He works hard, is committed and (brings) joy goes where he goes. I’m so proud of you @offlame_g and everything that you are. Excited what 23 has in store for you. Happy birthday ❤️”

Liyema’s sweet birthday message to Rachel Kolisi

On 25 January 2025, Rachel Kolisi marked her 35th birthday and her estranged husband's younger brother Liyema shared a heartfelt birthday message on social media.

The Springbok captain's estranged wifey, Rachel Kolisi, recently celebrated another 365 days on earth, and Kolisi's younger brother wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram story.

“Words can not express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure in my life and the role play in my life. I love you so much, may God bless you with many more years and many more memories," Liyema said.

Liyema makes Rachel Kolisi’s birthday extra special

In January 2025, Liyema Kolisi earned the badge of being the most thoughtful gentleman.

This came after Rachel Kolisi showed off the wonderful gift he got her for her 35th birthday.

“@offlame_g is a working man now so couldn’t join the birthday celebrations on Tuesday but came home to surprise me with this tonight. The most thoughtful gentleman,” she wrote.

Liyema Kolisi celebrated his birthday on 28 February 2025. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi, born and raised in Grahamstown, has built a life marked by resilience, entrepreneurship, and family values. With two siblings, she moved with her family to Cape Town, where she completed her secondary education and earned a bachelor's degree in event management.

Beginning her career as a marketing executive in Cape Town, Rachel transitioned to professional event management before her life took a transformative turn. In 2016, after marrying renowned Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, she co-founded the RISE program with Tammy Rawstro. This five-week fitness initiative empowers women to achieve weight reduction goals and embrace healthier lifestyles.

SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unsuspecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two announced their decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

