South African Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated her 35th birthday last week

Rachel Kolisi took to social media to show off a gift she received from Siya's brother, Liyema Kolisi

Siya Kolisi caught smoke when he ignored her birthday by not publicly wishing her a good day

Liyema Kolisi has earned the badge of being the most thoughtful gentleman. This comes after Rachel Kolisi showed off the wonderful gift he got her for her 35th birthday.

Siya's Brother Liyema gifted Rachel Kolisi with a thoughtful gift on her birthday. Image: offlame_g on Instagram and Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi's birthday made extra special

Rachel Kolisi penned an emotional message reflecting on her life to mark her special day. Taking to social media, Rachel Kolisi showed off a gift and birthday message she received from Siya Kolisi's younger brother, Liyema Kolisi.

“@offlame_g is a working man now so couldn’t join the birthday celebrations on Tuesday but came home to surprise me with this tonight. The most thoughtful gentleman,” she wrote.

Liyema could not attend her birthday celebrations because he had work duties. However, he took the time to surprise Rachel with a cake and a gift.

Rachel Kolisi showed off the cake Siya's brother Liyema Kolisi got for her. Image: @rachelkolisi

Siya Kolisi ignores Rachel Kolisi's special day

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi ignored Rachel Kolisi's birthday by not publicly acknowledging it. However, his brother Liyema did and he hailed Rachel as a mother figure.

"Words can not express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure in my life and the role play in my life. I love you so much, may God bless you with many more years and many more memories," Liyema said.

A few days later, Siya Kolisi wished the Princess of Monaco a happy birthday instead.

Kolisi was in England with Ox Nche for the Springok's match against Cardiff Rugby and they attended a Liverpool match.

