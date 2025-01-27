Rachel Kolisi Shows Off Birthday Gift From Siya's Brother Liyema: "The Most Thoughtful Gentleman"
- South African Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently celebrated her 35th birthday last week
- Rachel Kolisi took to social media to show off a gift she received from Siya's brother, Liyema Kolisi
- Siya Kolisi caught smoke when he ignored her birthday by not publicly wishing her a good day
Liyema Kolisi has earned the badge of being the most thoughtful gentleman. This comes after Rachel Kolisi showed off the wonderful gift he got her for her 35th birthday.
Rachel Kolisi's birthday made extra special
Rachel Kolisi penned an emotional message reflecting on her life to mark her special day. Taking to social media, Rachel Kolisi showed off a gift and birthday message she received from Siya Kolisi's younger brother, Liyema Kolisi.
“@offlame_g is a working man now so couldn’t join the birthday celebrations on Tuesday but came home to surprise me with this tonight. The most thoughtful gentleman,” she wrote.
Siya Kolisi’s birthday message to Princess Charlene of Monaco earns him side-eye after Rachel Kolisi snub
Liyema could not attend her birthday celebrations because he had work duties. However, he took the time to surprise Rachel with a cake and a gift.
Siya Kolisi ignores Rachel Kolisi's special day
Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi ignored Rachel Kolisi's birthday by not publicly acknowledging it. However, his brother Liyema did and he hailed Rachel as a mother figure.
"Words can not express how grateful I am to have you as a mother figure in my life and the role play in my life. I love you so much, may God bless you with many more years and many more memories," Liyema said.
A few days later, Siya Kolisi wished the Princess of Monaco a happy birthday instead.
Kolisi was in England with Ox Nche for the Springok's match against Cardiff Rugby and they attended a Liverpool match.
Rachel Kolisi wished Eben and Anlia's daughter's a happy 1st birthday
In a previous report from Briefly News, Eben Etzebeth and Anlia Etzebeth celebrated their daughter Elizebedi's first birthday with an adorable theme party.
The couple celebrated their little princess's birthday with a colourful, Winnie The Poo-themed party, and Rachel was among the people who wished her a happy birthday.
