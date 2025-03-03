Enhle Mbali turned another year older on Monday, 3 March and penned an emotional message to herself

While many would have opted for material gifts, the actress wished herself physical, mental and spiritual growth

She shared a video of herself on a walking safari and shared a light-hearted moment that left her feeling disappointed

South Africa showed love to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa as she celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday, 3 March. In February, the actress also celebrated her son Anesu’s birthday.

Enhle Mbali pens emotional message as she celebrates 37th birthday

Enhle Mbali took to her verified Instagram account and shared a video of herself enjoying a walking safari. In the caption, the actress penned a lengthy birthday message to herself.

While others would have chosen material gifts, she wished herself spiritual, physical and mental growth.

The Home Wrecker actress also made promises and affirmations to herself. In a light-hearted moment, Enhle joked how disappointed she felt when the giraffes sped off when she tried to approach them.

The birthday message read:

“To the souls that love to hug trees, sit under them and listen to the music of the wind, as it gently collides with the leaves. To the souls who the world has forced to harden, but instead chose wisdom in human form. To the souls who thirst for a deeper connection with the higher source. Meaningful conversations and loud silences. To spiritual, physical and mental growth. To me! Thanks for this crazy and beautiful journey. I promise to choose me for everyone around me. I promise to love and fight for me even harder and as I get a year wiser. I wish me luck and the happiest 2025. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 MBALENHLE ❤️ I’ve never loved me so much thank you God🦋⭐️ I saw the disappointment of the child in me, when the giraffes ran off 😂😂”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows love to Enhle Mbali as she celebrates her birthday

In the comments, South Africans showed love to Enhle Mbali and flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes. Here are some of the comments:

nnelisiwe288 said:

“Ahhh I’m sharing a birthday month with the beauties🥰🥰Blessed birthday Queen🎊🌸🎂🙏🏾!”

chantel_a_word said:

“How beautifully said🙌☺️✨. Wishing you a Blessed and Beautiful new Birth Year, gorgeous Enhle🥳🎊🎉. With Love always💛✨.”

bongumusacraig said:

“You sharing this day with my son his turning 1yr today🤍happy blessed birthday queen Enhle Mbali 👑”

shaolin3060 said:

“Happy blessed birthday, Enhle. May God grant many more years and meet at your point of need😍❤️🥳🥳🍰🎂🎂🎉🎉🎊🎊🎈🎈🎁”

sibahle_magadlela said:

“Happy birthday, beautiful! Wishing you the best dance yet and an abundance of that your heart desires/requires 🫶🏾”

biggy_star23 said:

“Yes @enhlembali_ girl❤️ You are 💯% the best part of you. We all deserve to know this and embrace it about ourselves. Happy birthday 🎂 Enjoy loving you❤️”

khumo_etsile75 said:

“Happy Birthday, Enhle. Wisdom is magic. May the almighty grant you prosperity in all your endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Enhle Mbali showed Mzansi that she is a woman of many talents. In 2024, the actress turned heads on the runway at her fashion show with the Amazulu collection.

