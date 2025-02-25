South African legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni celebrated his birthday in style

The star was celebrated on his big day as he turned 82 at the Diepkloof Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg

Babsy Mlangeni marked another year around the sun on Monday, 24 February 2025

Babsy Mlangeni celebrated his birthday in style.

Source: UGC

South African legendary musician Babsy Mlangeni marked another year around the sun.

Recently, the star who celebrated his birthday on Monday, 24 February 2025 turned 82 in style. Siphiwe Msimango Foundation threw him a birthday bash which was filled with memories and his close friends at the Diepkloof Hall in Soweto, Johannesburg.

According to Zimoja, Mlangeni had turned blind at the age of 3 and mentioned how he had to endure being taunted by other children when he turned seven years old.

He said:

"I got a better life when my parents took me to Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town. That is where I got people who were exactly like me. That's where I found love."

In celebration of the legendary singer, the respected choreographer Nomsa Manaka shared words of thanks to those artists who continued to celebrate Babsy Mlangeni while he was still alive.

Manaka said:

"We thank you, Baba Msimango because you don't want to wait for Baba Babsy Mlangeni to leave this earth and have a big funeral where people push each other to be on the programme."

Musician Babsy Mlangeni turned 82.

Source: UGC

