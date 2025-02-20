Comedian Trevor Noah celebrates his 41st birthday on Thursday, 20 February 2025

Fans wished the South African born star a happy birthday, with many saying he is a good example to the world

However, Trevor is in the middle of a controversy following an interview on his podcast speaking about integration

Comedian and TV personality Trevor Noah recently celebrated his birthday on 20 February 2025.

South African star Trevor Noah celebrates 41st birthday

Thursday marked the 41st birthday of award-winning comedian Trevor Noah. The former The Daily Show host was born in 1984 in Johannesburg. He shares a birthday with Barbadian singer Rihanna who turns 38 years old.

His foundation took to X and wished him a happy birthday, "Another year of breaking barriers, challenging minds, and proving that impact goes beyond the mic. Here’s to more laughter, more learning, and keeping the work going. Enjoy your day!"

They added a photo on X where Trevor spoke about his mission of affecting change in the world.

Fans wish Trevor a happy birthday

Netizens wished Trevor Noah, who usually celebrates his special day in Mzansi, a happy birthday and one even gushed over him, saying he is her role model.

@Leefiery wished:

"Happy birthday, Trevor. Here’s to many more Ha Ha’s and Hip Hip Hoorays."

@CarolineKautsi1 gushed:

"Happy birthday to my role model, Trevor Noah. I don’t know the words that can capture how much you have changed my life and my outlook on many things I wanted to give up on. Thank you for sharing your unique mind, for making the world laugh, and for being a guide to making dreams come true. You are truly a light in this world. Happy birthday to a leader, a legend and a legacy-builder. Enjoy your day."

@XfmUG said:

"The king of wit, comedy, and storytelling turns a year older today! From stand-up stages to The Daily Show and beyond, Trevor Noah continues to inspire and entertain the world with his sharp humour and thought-provoking insights. Wishing him a year filled with laughter, success, and endless good vibes!"

Comedian Trevor Noah's birthday hit with controversy

However, Trevor Noah is also trending for the wrong reasons after the recent episode of his What Now Podcast discussing integration in colleges in the US ruffled some Americans' feathers.

Even comedian D.L. Hughley said, "Maybe [this was] the stupidest thing I've ever heard."

This is what the streets are saying:

@samsonofspite said:

"People completely missing the concepts that Trevor Noah is talking about is hilarious. He's not saying Segregation is the answer, he's saying that INTEGRATION of a group into a system that is racially biased and structured to hold the middle and lower class down is doomed to fail."

@Mr_Yanczy shared:

"Folks purposely being weird about Trevor Noah is hilarious. I’m 40 and have thought since a child that integration was a failed experiment. I didn’t see a real white person til I was 11. A system that crushes its middle class & that thrives on division will and in failure."

Peeps question Trevor Noah's silence amid SA's tension with US

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi is curious to know why Trevor Noah has chosen to be silent amid the tension between his home country and the USA.

As the American government continues to distance itself from SA, people are expecting public figures to speak out.

