The former TS Records boss TK Nciza recently celebrated another year around the sun

The ANC Gauteng secretary celebrated his 49th birthday with the community of Daveyton Township

Nciza posted pictures of him on his social media, wishing himself a happy birthday

TK Nciza celebrated his birthday. Image: @tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

The South African music mogul and ANC Gauteng secretary TK Nciza celebrated another year around the sun.

Music mogul TK Nciza turns 49

The South African former TS Records label boss TK Nciza made headlines on social media once again after reports that he and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, have allegedly broken off their engagement.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nciza recently celebrated his 49th birthday with his community at Daveyton, East Rand, where he was born and raised. The celebration happened at the Marivate Park in Daveyton, and the stars who attended were Major League DJz, Skeem GP, Nhlanhla Lux, Sjava, Gazza, Jabu Pule and DJ Sbu.

Speaking to the publication about his birthday celebration, Nciza said:

"I'm celebrating my birthday right here in the community, and I'm so glad everyone is invited and having a great time. We've got fun activities like aerobics, netball, and a six-a-side soccer tournament going on!"

Podcaster Skeem GP discussed his attendance at the event to celebrate the ANC Gauteng secretary.

He said:

"I came to celebrate a brother's birthday and I'm glad he chose to celebrate it with the community of Daveyton. Happy birthday to true leadership!"

TK also posted on his Instagram page pictures of himself on his birthday and captioned them:

"This has been one of the most fulfilling birthdays I have ever had. Celebrating this birthday with the community I grew up in has been PRICELESS. Happy Birthday to Me, aka EL JEFE, aka TK, aka the General Nyamazane. Sho Case."

See the post below:

