An American tourist in Johannesburg schooled his friend who mistook biltong for doggy treats

The TikTok video captures the traveller making a food reference from back home to help his friend understand what it is

Mzansi TikTok users shared their love for biltong and gave tips in the comments on where to buy the best kind

A man showed his American friend's reaction to biltong. Image: @brashaadmayweather

Haibo, not the biltong slander! An American tourist on a shopping trip in Johannesburg had to step in and defend South Africa’s pride – biltong.

Biltong 101: A lesson for the uninformed

His friend? Completely clueless and called it doggy treats. The disrespect was real, and the tourist wasn’t having any of it.

The video on the TikTok account @brashaadmayweather captures the US guy educating his buddy. He compared biltong to beef jerky in an attempt to set the record straight.

US man appreciates SA food

He captioned the clip: “This American called biltong some doggy treats, the disrespect. I must teach him ASAP!”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers shared their opinions. Whether team butchery biltong or the pre-packed supermarket kind, one thing’s for sure: disrespecting biltong is not an option.

Look at a few comments below:

@Itu stated:

"That’s not even the best, get him the one sold by the ladies who own a little shop at the mall."

@justachillnai mentioned:

"Bro go to the butchers and ask for babbelas biltong. That's where the real greatness is not these packaged stuff butchers sell the real fresh ones."

@BevZA commented:

"The audacity! 🤣🤣🤣 He mustn't play with our good stuff. 😂"

@KittyMeowMeow suggested:

"Take him to a biltong joint, he must buy the chilli ones or spicy 🔥🔥 biltong."

@Lee-Andra Marks-Van said:

"His guy should be exiled from SA for calling biltong doggy treats. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Wezly_world wrote:

"I understand someone not knowing or understanding something, but the unwillingness to learn keeps me wondering why are you here? To act better?"

@Mapitsi Ntlhe typed:

"Haai guys, his dogs eat biltong."

@Maloving added:

"Abo spoty nkosiyami have their own biltong."

