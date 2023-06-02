Where is Kelly Bryan today? All about Luke Bryan's sister

Your country song playlist is incomplete if you do not have Luke Bryan's songs. As one of the past decade's most successful and awarded American country artists, the singer, songwriter, and television personality's emotional singing skills have won many fans' hearts. However, the sudden death of his sister Kelly Bryan was a rude shock to him and most of his fans. Though it has been over a decade since she died, Luke still reveres her for her impact on his music career.

While little is known about Kelly Bryan's private life, her affinity with American country singer Luke Bryan shot her into the limelight. Her brother consistently talks about her and their youngest sibling, Chris, who is also deceased, and how they played significant roles in his career. So, here is all to know about her.

Kelly Bryan's profile summary and bio

Full name Kelly Bryan Cheshire Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1967 Date of death 8 May 2007 Age at the time of death 39 years old Place of birth Leesburg, United States Zodiac sign Cancer Hometown Leesburg, Georgia, United States Nationality American Spouse Ben Lee Cheshire Children Til, Jordan, Kris Father Tommy Bryan Mother LeClaire Bryan

Background information

Kelly Bryan Cheshire was born in Leesburg, Georgia, United States. Though details of her childhood are yet to be revealed, her parents, Tommy and LeClaire Bryan, were peanut farmer parents.

She has two brothers, Luke and Chris. Luke is one of the 21st-century country music stars who started writing songs for Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. He has also amassed 25 No. 1 hits and more RIAA-certified digital singles than most other country artists, with 54.5 million sales.

What age is Kelly Bryan?

Kelly Bryan's age was 39 years old at the time of her death. She was born on 1 July 1967 and died on 8 May 2007.

Kelly Bryan's career

There is no record of what job or interest Luke's sister pursued until her demise. However, she was a significant part of Luke's music career before she died.

How many times has Kelly Bryan been married?

She was married once. Kelly Bryan's husband was Ben Lee Cheshire, and he was born on 21 July 1968, in Albany, Georgia, United States, to Barbara and Ben Cheshire Jr. Though details of how the lovebirds met are unknown, their marriage lasted until 2007 when he lost his wife to the cold hands of death.

Before Ben Lee's wife's death, Kelly Bryan's children with her husband were three: Til, Jordan, and Kris.

Ben died on 29 November 2014 at the age of 46, reportedly due to a heart attack.

What happened to Kelly Bryan?

She died in Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia, due to unexplainable natural causes.

Kelly's death was announced a few days before Luke debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, an American weekly live country music radio broadcast held at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. Sharing about her death, Luke said:

She was home with her 3-year-old, and it was like someone turned the lights out. They never determined what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out. I mean, a 39-year-old girl? That doesn't happen. It was just... abnormally tragic.

After her death, Luke and his wife, Caroline, asked Til, 13, to join their family in Nashville. This was because his older sisters were already in college.

Kelly Bryan is deceased, but she impacted her brother Luke's career, which he consistently discusses. She left three children trying to find footing and make meaning with their lives. Her husband also died a decade after her, but Luke plays a fatherly role to the children.

