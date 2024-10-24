Who is Kimberly Martin's husband? Everything you should know

Kimberly Martin is a prominent sports journalist known for her insightful commentary and engaging coverage of major sports events. With impressive accomplishments and worldwide fame, many fans are curious about Kimberly Martin's husband, Jeffrey Roberts.

Kimberly Martin and Jeffrey Roberts during their wedding (L). Kimberly at the ESPN Studios at South Street Seaport (R). Photo: @ByKimberleyA on X, @kimberleymartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Kimberly Martin's journey as a prominent sports journalist is closely linked to her marriage to Jeffrey Roberts. The ESPN sports journalist does not share much about her husband on social media, which results in many asking endless questions. How much do you know about him, and how long have they been together?

Kimberly Martin's profile summary

Full name Kimberley A. Martin Gender Female Date of birth 9 January 1984 Age 40 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Brooklyn, USA Current residence Brooklyn, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6” (168 cm) Weight 157 (71 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Compton Martin Mother Camille Collins Siblings One (sister) Marital status Married Husband Jeffrey Roberts Education Wesleyan University Profession Sports journalist Net worth Between $800,000 and $2 million Annual salary (ESPN) $38,000 to $85,000 Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Kimberly Martin’s husband?

Jeffrey Roberts married Kimberley Martin from ESPN. The couple have shared interests, particularly in journalism and sports.

How old is Kimberly Martin’s husband?

While the exact year of Jeffrey Roberts’ birth is not publicly disclosed, his birthday reportedly falls on June 10.

Top-5 facts about Kimberly Martin. Photo: @kimberleymartin on Instagram (modified by author)

When did Kimberly Martin get married?

They tied the knot in 2014, beginning their journey as a married couple. In July 2020, she celebrated their sixth anniversary on X (Twitter). She wrote:

No picture better captures what it’s like dealing with me 24/7 ... Happy anniversary @TheJRob #Year6

What does Jeffrey Roberts do?

Kimberly Martin's husband has established himself as a talented journalist. He attended Saint Peter's University, where he graduated with a BA in English Literature and a minor in Communications.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an associate director at NJ Advance Media. He oversees various projects and contributes to the newsroom's success. Between November 2019 and February 201, he served as a lead reporter and managing producer at NJ Advance Media.

His Wix website states he is also a reporter and editor for Best's Review, a magazine focusing on insurance, financial services, and asset management.

Jeff was previously an editor and reporter for the Bergen Record, New Jersey's second-largest daily newspaper. He covered the NFL (Giants & Jets), MLB (Yankees and Mets), and other enterprise and investigative stories.

The husband of Kimberley Martin also has a background as an editor at Reco AM Best Publications and has held writing positions at other respected media outlets, including Vox Media.

Kimberly Martin’s family

Kimberly Martin, her mother and deceased father. Photo: @kimberleymartin (modified by author)

Family is essential to Kimberly Martin, who has been open about the impact of her loved ones on her life. Her father, Compton Martin, passed away from cancer on 12 February 2012, a loss that deeply affected her.

Her mother, Camille Collins, is a regular feature on Kimberly's Instagram, showcasing their close bond. Additionally, the journalist shares a strong relationship with her sister, Lavidia, highlighting the importance of family in her life.

FAQs

Considering her influence in sports journalism, Kimberly has attracted the attention of many. They also want to know more about her personal life. Here are some of her most frequently asked questions about her and Jeffrey.

Is Kimberly Martin divorced? Kimberly Martin is not divorced; she is still married to Jeffrey Roberts.

Kimberly Martin is not divorced; she is still married to Jeffrey Roberts. How did Kimberly Martin and Jeffrey Roberts meet? While the details of their first meeting are not publicly disclosed, both share a deep passion for journalism, which likely brought them together.

While the details of their first meeting are not publicly disclosed, both share a deep passion for journalism, which likely brought them together. How old is Kimberly Martin’s husband? His age remains a mystery, but his birthday is on 10 June.

His age remains a mystery, but his birthday is on 10 June. Does Kimberly Martin have children? As of writing, no public information indicates that Kimberly and Jeffrey have children together.

As of writing, no public information indicates that Kimberly and Jeffrey have children together. Is Jeffrey Roberts active on social media? Jeffrey Roberts does not appear to be active on social media.

Jeffrey Roberts does not appear to be active on social media. Where does Jeffrey Roberts work? Jeffrey Roberts is a lead reporter, managing producer, and associate director at NJ Advance Media and Best's Review.

Kimberly Martin's husband, Jeffrey Roberts, plays an important role in her life, personally and professionally. The couple married in 2014 and both work in the journalism fields.

