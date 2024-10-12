Drew Carey's net worth and earnings: how rich is he really?

Drew Carey is a renowned American comedian, actor, and TV host, best known for The Drew Carey Show and as the face of The Price is Right. His quick wit and charm have made him a household name for decades. With his immense fame, it is only natural for the star’s fans to be curious about his wealth. What is Drew Carey's net worth?

Drew Carey's net worth has skyrocketed since his early days in stand-up comedy to becoming one of TV's most beloved hosts. From television roles to smart investments, his fortune continues to impress many worldwide. Discover Drew Carey's journey to stardom, career earnings and investment projects.

Drew Carey's profile summary

Full name Drew Allison Carey Gender Male Date of birth 23 May 1958 Age 66 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 180 lbs (82 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Lewis Carey Mother Beulah Carey Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School James Ford Rhodes High School College Kent State University Profession Comedian, actor, TV host Net worth $165 million Social media Facebook, X (Twitter)

What is Drew Carey’s net worth in 2024?

The American TV host has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, accumulating significant wealth over the decades. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, his alleged net worth is $165 million as of 2024.

What is Drew Carey’s annual salary?

Drew Carey’s annual salary is approximately $12.5 million, primarily from his role as the host of The Price is Right. Since taking over from the iconic Bob Barker in 2007, Carey has consistently commanded a hefty paycheck for his work on the show.

Throughout his career, the American comedian has earned millions. Below is a breakdown of his earnings throughout his career, per The Richest:

Year Category Description Amount 2000 Earnings The amount he received as his prize for playing in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity edition for the second time $32,000 2000 Salary Per episode salary from The Drew Carey Show $750,000 2000 Earnings The amount he received as his prize for playing in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity edition $500,000 1994 Salary Per episode salary from The Drew Carey Show in its first season, which was renegotiated for $300,000 $60,000

How much is Drew Carey paid per episode?

In 1998, Carey earned $45 million, equivalent to about $70 million today after adjusting for inflation. Drew Carey’s salary per episode of The Drew Carey Show increased significantly throughout the show’s run.

Between 2001 and 2004, he earned $750,000 per episode in The Drew Carey Show, which is approximately $1 million today, adjusted for inflation. Carey filmed 79 episodes during this period, resulting in total earnings of $59.25 million (before inflation) for those three seasons.

How much does Drew Carey make on The Price is Right?

The comedian has hosted The Price is Right since 2007, and his salary has increased significantly due to the show’s continued success over the years. His earnings from hosting The Price is Right has influenced his wealth growth considerably over the past two decades.

How does Drew Carey make his money?

Drew Carey has built his fortune through multiple revenue streams. Here is a closer look at the primary sources of his income:

Comedic career

Carey’s career in comedy began in the late 1980s after performing on shows like Star Search and The Tonight Show, which starred Johnny Carson. His comedic talent led to opportunities in stand-up specials, such as Drew Carey: Human Cartoon (1994), which won him a CableACE Award for Best Writing.

Game show host

Drew Carey became widely known as a game show host after he took over The Price is Right in 2007. Initially, there was curiosity about how Carey would handle replacing Bob Barker, who had been the face of the show for over 35 years.

Speaking during the Daily Blast Live YouTube interview, iconic TV host Drew Carey shared insightful advice he received from the legendary Bob Barker about making the show his own.

Bob's advice to me was to make the show my own and not try to copy them, which was really good advice...and I kind of had that attitude where I felt like I had to go out there and show what I could do, and if people liked it, they liked it. If they didn't, they didn't...I had really good advice from a comic I worked with when I was starting out, and the advice was that you have to care enough not to care.

Improv and acting career

Carey has also had a successful acting career. In 1993, the prominent actor appeared in the movie Coneheads and landed a role on the sitcom The Good Life.

Carey’s most significant acting achievement came with The Drew Carey Show (1995 to 2004). The show ran for nine seasons with a total of 233 episodes.

Investment in sports (Seattle Sounders FC)

Carey has also been involved in sports outside of television, mainly soccer. Since the Seattle Sounders FC was founded, Carey has been a minority owner of the Major League Soccer team, holding a 7.5% stake.

Drew Carey’s house

Drew Carey owns over 14 properties, including a $34 million Los Angeles mansion in Universal City Overlook, Mulholland Drive. The comedian also has a smaller, 3,000-square-foot property in Cleveland, Ohio, valued at $300,000.

Is Drew Carey a billionaire?

Despite his significant net worth, Drew Carey is not a billionaire. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at around $165 million.

What kind of car does Drew Carey have?

Drew Carey has owned several luxury cars, one of the most prominent being the Porsche 911. His love for cars is evident, but he rarely publicly showcases them.

Drew Carey's net worth is currently estimated at $165 million due to his enduring career in television, comedy, and wise investments. His wealth reflects his success as the host of The Price is Right and his ventures into real estate and sports ownership.

