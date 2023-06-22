A TikTok video shows how a woman who got married received the best treats on her special day

The woman sat on a chair and received gifts from her guests, who were very generous with their money

Online users were fascinated by the practice meant to wish the bride good fortune on her wedding day

One woman's wedding day became a memorable event. The lady was filmed as men stepped forward to shower her with cash.

The intriguing video received over 30,000 likes from curious views. Many people commented that they wished for the same treatment on their own wedding day.

Woman is celebrated on her wedding day in a TikTok video

@lungiswamathenjwa posted a video of a traditional ceremony where men stood in front of the woman and tossed cash at her. The money-spraying practice is popular in many cultures, including among the Yoruba in Nigeria. Watch the interesting clip below:

Traditional wedding ceremony captivatesTikTok viewers

Online users enjoy witnessing unique wedding customs from various cultures. This video resonated with people who appreciate the tradition of giving money to the bride.

khosielihleyandah said:

"My husband needs to look for new friends."

ngwana_badimo added:

"In this economy yho the liver."

Moloko Motive wrote:

"These type of uncles are on another level."

styls remarked:

"These guys are wealthy. Y’all need to understand and know these gents, gents from the hood, who made it big in life."

Mothekgi Mphahlele commented:

"I want to invite them to my wedding."

LeeRoY added:

"Half of the wedding expenses money is back."

