Tzaneen Street With Beautiful Modern Houses Wows Mzansi, Video Goes Viral: “Limpopo Ke Country”
- A video showing a street in Tzaneen with beautiful houses dropped jaws and went viral on TikTok
- The video shattered misconceptions about the rural area that is starting to resemble an urban area
- Mzansi raved in the comments section about the apparent growth and development in small the town
Footage of stunning modern homes in Tzaneen, in the Limpopo province, had social media swooning.
Clip of modern-designed homes grabs SA's attention
Tzaneen, known for its lush green landscapes, has traditionally been associated with a more rural lifestyle.
However, the TikTok video, recorded by a motorist, reveals a different side of the town. The street featured in the video boasts beautiful houses with sleek designs. The homes created a picturesque scene that one would expect in a bustling city.
Vibey kiddies party in Polokwane with entertainment from people wearing cartoon characters costumes goes viral
Video of beautiful Tzaneen neighbourhood goes viral
The video posted by @limpopohouses23, gained traction on TikTok, with people expressing their surprise and admiration for the rapid development in Tzaneen.
Watch the video below:
@user8725579730227 posted:
"I'm impressed with formal settlement it will allow for easier developments and look neat."
@godfrey001 asked:
"Where in Tzaneen as I'm looking for land in this kind of place in Tzaneen."
@realP030 commented:
"Limpopo to the world."
@mshika26 said:
"The first house."
@sylieduncan wrote:
"That second house."
@prescilla288 added:
"Limpopo ke country. "
@pkmzzz1 posted:
"Limpopo is where my heart is."
@thulitulzmasedi mentioned:
"The new stand near Tzangeni."
@user3295861726160 said:
"Beautiful houses I must say."
@limpopohouses23 added:
"Please go watch full video on YouTube @Limpopo houses, that’s where you will get details of how you can buy a stand or a house."
