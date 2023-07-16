Global site navigation

Tzaneen Street With Beautiful Modern Houses Wows Mzansi, Video Goes Viral: “Limpopo Ke Country”
Tzaneen Street With Beautiful Modern Houses Wows Mzansi, Video Goes Viral: "Limpopo Ke Country"

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • A video showing a street in Tzaneen with beautiful houses dropped jaws and went viral on TikTok
  • The video shattered misconceptions about the rural area that is starting to resemble an urban area
  • Mzansi raved in the comments section about the apparent growth and development in small the town

A Tzaneen street with beautiful houses
A video of modern homes in Tzaneen wowed netizens. Image: @limpopohouses23
Source: TikTok

Footage of stunning modern homes in Tzaneen, in the Limpopo province, had social media swooning.

Clip of modern-designed homes grabs SA's attention

Tzaneen, known for its lush green landscapes, has traditionally been associated with a more rural lifestyle.

However, the TikTok video, recorded by a motorist, reveals a different side of the town. The street featured in the video boasts beautiful houses with sleek designs. The homes created a picturesque scene that one would expect in a bustling city.

Video of beautiful Tzaneen neighbourhood goes viral

The video posted by @limpopohouses23, gained traction on TikTok, with people expressing their surprise and admiration for the rapid development in Tzaneen.

Watch the video below:

@user8725579730227 posted:

"I'm impressed with formal settlement it will allow for easier developments and look neat."

@godfrey001 asked:

"Where in Tzaneen as I'm looking for land in this kind of place in Tzaneen."

@realP030 commented:

"Limpopo to the world."

@mshika26 said:

"The first house."

@sylieduncan wrote:

"That second house."

@prescilla288 added:

"Limpopo ke country. "

@pkmzzz1 posted:

"Limpopo is where my heart is."

@thulitulzmasedi mentioned:

"The new stand near Tzangeni."

@user3295861726160 said:

"Beautiful houses I must say."

@limpopohouses23 added:

"Please go watch full video on YouTube @Limpopo houses, that’s where you will get details of how you can buy a stand or a house."

