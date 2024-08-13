G League basketball has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years due to its role of nurturing young talents into the NBA. In addition to the thrill of the game, spectators frequently have questions concerning the G League's salary structure.

Chaz Lanier (36) during the G League on May 12, 2024, in Chicago (L). NaeQwan Tomlin, poses for a portrait (C). Xaivian Lee (34) in Chicago (R). Photos: Kamil Krzaczynski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

G League is the NBA's official minor affiliate, and it was previously known as the NBA D (Development) League, established in 2001. It started with eight clubs but has 28 teams as of 2024.

NBA G League salary breakdown

As of August 2024, the standard salary for a player is around $40,500 per season. According to NBA G League Tracker, it is $35,000 or $7,000 per month for a 5-month season.

Average G League contract

Players sign one-year contracts with the league rather than the NBA franchise or one of its affiliates. Players on assignment or two-way players are not included in this.

It is interesting to note that the division had an age restriction prior to 2020, but it has now been lifted so that high school recruits can choose it as an alternative to the conventional route through college to pursue their NBA dreams.

One of the best examples is Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets. He chose to play in the G League with the Ignite in 2020–21 rather than attend college.

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets against the Portland Trail Blazers at Toyota Center on March 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Who are the two-way players?

These are athletes who alternate between a National Basketball Association team and its affiliate in the minor division. A specific NBA team is the object of their two-way contract. NBA teams are permitted to have three players under two-way contracts.

Players on assignment

These NBA players have been briefly demoted by their NBA franchise to the G League. The minor division does not contract them; their NBA team's contract still binds them.

Athletes who transfer from the G League to the NBA receive a prorated wage for up to a minimum of 100 days. The National Basketball Association's minimum salary currently stands at $1,157,153.

Who is the highest-paid G League player?

London Johnson was the highest-paid player in the division during the 2023–2024 season. New York Times said his contract with Ignite paid him over $1 million a year.

After the 2023–24 season, the Ignite, which housed some of the league's highest-earning players, was closed. It was introduced as a substitute for collegiate basketball in 2020. According to Bleacher Report, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, President of the minor NBA division, stated in a statement:

"With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step."

The rise of NIL deals in college sports led to G League Ignite closure

The popularity of the Ignite has decreased due to the growth of NIL deals in college sports. NIL (name, image, and likeness) let players earn substantial wages while still in school.

Bronny James of the USC Trojans against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Maples Pavilion on February 10, 2024, in Palo Alto, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Bronny James at USC, for instance (whose father is LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers) was the most valuable collegiate player before he got drafted in June 2024. He is valued at $4.9 million.

Nevertheless, data indicates that other G League teams also provide attractive salaries. Players on two-way contracts were the best paid during the 2021–2022 season, with some having a maximum of $462,629.

How much is the NBA G League 2-way contract salary?

Two-way athletes receive a fixed sum equal to half of the minimum salary for an NBA rookie contract. This implies that their incomes can rise to $600,000.

Mac McClung, a former player for the Orlando Magic, is a perfect example of a player who had such a deal. McClung later signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic, which could be converted into a two-way deal, allowing him to earn more by impressing during training camp.

How much does Mac McClung get paid?

Based on Salarys Wish, his income is around $2,019,706 as of August 2024. He received the NBA G League Most Valuable Player award on April 5, 2024.

What is the minimum salary in the NBA G League?

During the 2021–2022 period, a player's lowest compensation was $7,000 each month or $35,000 for a five-month seasonal contract.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. of the Salt Lake City Stars during the game against G League Ignite on March 22, 2024, at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Two primary concepts have emerged from the NBA organizations' increasing willingness to invest in the minor division. These two options are single-affiliate relationships, in which the team maintains its independence while the parent NBA club manages and finances the franchise's basketball operations, and direct ownership of G League teams by parent NBA clubs.

How much do G League players get paid? About $40,500 - $38,900 per season.

About $40,500 - $38,900 per season. Can you make a living playing in the G League? It is possible to make a living playing in the division since the salary is $8,000 per month. The figure is higher compared to the average monthly salary for all jobs in the US.

It is possible to make a living playing in the division since the salary is $8,000 per month. The figure is higher compared to the average monthly salary for all jobs in the US. Do they get free housing? Housing arrangements can vary depending on the team and the contract.

Housing arrangements can vary depending on the team and the contract. How many games are in an NBA G League season? Each team plays a 50-game schedule.

The G League salary breakdown shows that while most players earn a lower amount, there are opportunities for higher earnings through contracts like two-way deals and Exhibit 10 bonuses. Additional contract options can make playing in the division more financially viable.

Source: Briefly News