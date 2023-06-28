Amapiano star Focalistic gives his fans a glimpse of his life as he travels the world with his team

The Ba Straata hitmaker dropped Part 1 of the international docuseries of his business and pleasure adventures

His legion of followers was beaming with excitement at the prospect of Part 2, while some complained that the clip was too short

Amapiano star Focalistic took to Instagram Part 1 vlog of his current Euro tour saying: "My Life Lately."

Amapiano star Focalistic is treating his fans with a vlog of his international adventures titled "Straata ke Strategy Euro Tour Edition". Images: @focalistic

President Ya Straata vlogs "Straata ke Strategy"

Self-claimed president of the streets has been touring Africa and the rest of the globe since his music career blew up in 2021. The Pretoria-born artist kicked off his tours with big shots like Nigerian superstar, Davido.

He has since decided to capture his adventures on video in a vlog series he titled “Straata Ke Strategy Euro Tour Edition".

Foca gives fans an overview of Europe

The Baja ko Pele hitmaker uploaded the first episode of his experiences, where he kicks off the series by shopping at a Parisian Loius Vuitton store with his team, IOL reports.

The clip continues, showing him in a studio with rapper Anatii and later at 3Paradis Fashion Show. The Amapiano hitmaker makes his way to perform in Düsseldorf, Germany a day later.

In the nearly three-minute Youtube clip, Focalistic is seen spinning a BMW 325i in Soweto for his Khekheleza music video:

His fans flooded his Youtube channel and Instagram with comments almost immediately after posting:

@cooper_pabi said:

Inspired! You are who you think you are!"

@AdellahFlao-fi7hz proudly declared:

Proud to be in the straata nation ❤️❤️

@tetokesenye397 said:

President Ya Straata on his campaign trail

@Stjompeee was disappointed:

"Bathong President, this vlog was too short "

@kopano._za remarked:

"Life & Times of the president❤️"

@eeque_thedreama was star-struck:

"Life of a superstar ❤️"

@mercury_wio affirmed the star:

@focalistic there's nothing more beautiful than seeing you taking your team across the world with you you're an inspiration King.

@mphoiniestaras showered him with love:

❤️❤️❤️ l love you, my only role model."

