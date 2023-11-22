Somizi shared some Instagram posts where he is living it up in Paris with a mysterious lover

He hid the man in all of his posts and left fans scratching their heads, but that was not the only thing that raised eyebrows

The radio and TV personality went to the same location he and Mohale went to when they wrote their names on the locks

Somizi was all smiles when he took over the streets of Paris with his new boyfriend. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to Instagram to let the world know that he is in love and unapologetically so.

Somizi and bae take to Paris

The Metro FM presenter shared some pictures on Instagram where he is living it up in Paris with his mystery man.

What got the people's attention was the manner in which he hid the man in all of his posts. Many people side-eyed Somizi and asked him to show the man's face.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He also sparked engagement rumours.

In one of the posts, Somizi said: "South Africa, say hi to Sbali."

Take a look at some of the posts:

Mzansi share jokes about Somizi's new bae

The radio and TV personality went to the same location he and Mohale went to when they wrote their names on the locks.

This is how Mzansi reacted:

udeepinkie said:

"Can we at least get his surname so we can thank him properly."

cookingwithzanele joked:

"Ai, when Somizi sees men, congratulations nana."

tkinzystar added:

"Bro hope you signed prenup this time. Just saying."

leratokganyago said:

"Why are you hiding Sipho Mzimhlophe? We all know him?"

buke_nm joked:

"Why is it giving 'continue trolling us on Facebook, we are enjoying over here.'"

booisimthandile laughed:

"He understood the assignment."

nesnkadimeng said:

"You can’t hide him anymore."

mpumlo.s warned:

"I hope you know the Twitter detectives... They will find him.. It's just a matter of time."

happygal said:

"Oh, you are playing with us."

nhlanhla_mafu added:

"It's giving what it's supposed to."

Mohale debunks engagement rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mohale Motaung sparked engagement rumours when he posted a ring. This prompted widespread congratulations from fans.

However, Mohale clarified that he is still single and the post was inspired by someone else.

Source: Briefly News